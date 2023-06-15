

BNP wants to put people in power: Fakhrul



He was speaking at a rally, "Desh Bachate Tarunnyer Somabesh' organised by Jatiytabadi Chhatra Dal, Juba Dal and Swechasebak Dal at Kazir Deuri in Chattagram Port City.



The rally was simultaneously organised in six divisional cities of the country with the slogan, 'Young generation should vote, fight for the right to vote'.

BNP leaders and activists from different places of the district had gathered at the rally venue from morning.



The crowd of supporters wearing red, green and yellow caps filled the area from WASA Mor, Lalkhan Bazar Mor, Love Lane to Kazi Deuri Mor in the city.



The leaders and activists chanted slogans demanding unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and other leaders and activists and election under a neutral caretaker government.



Mirza Fakhrul urged the youth to come forward to protect the country and said, "Now is the time to protect our freedom and sovereignty. For this, the youth of all political parties should be united to restore democracy and justice in Bangladesh."



Fakhrul reiterated the demand of election under a neutral, non-partisan caretaker government. A new election commission should be formed. People don't Awami League.



Referring to skyrocketing essential prices, Fakhrul said, they increased prices to cut the pockets of the people and send money abroad.



He said, "Today, journalists cannot write in fear of arrest under the Digital Security Act.



Photographer Shahid Bhai was tortured. Journalists Rozina Islam and Shamsuzzaman also had to go to jail. The government has not been able to find any clue to the murder of Sagar and Rooney."



Fakhrul alleged that BNP leaders and workers are being arrested and tortured with false cases, there is no justice in the country.



