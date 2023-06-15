Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 June, 2023, 2:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP wants to put people in power: Fakhrul

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

BNP wants to put people in power: Fakhrul

BNP wants to put people in power: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Wednesday that BNP wants to put the people in state power.

He was speaking at a rally, "Desh Bachate Tarunnyer Somabesh' organised by Jatiytabadi  Chhatra Dal, Juba Dal and Swechasebak Dal at Kazir Deuri in Chattagram Port City.

The rally was simultaneously organised in six divisional cities of the country with the slogan, 'Young generation should vote, fight for the right to vote'.

BNP leaders and activists from different places of the district had gathered at the rally venue from morning.

The crowd of supporters wearing red, green and yellow caps filled the area from WASA Mor, Lalkhan Bazar Mor, Love Lane to Kazi Deuri Mor in the city.

The leaders and activists chanted slogans demanding unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and other leaders and activists and election under a neutral caretaker government.

Mirza Fakhrul urged the youth to come forward to protect the country and said, "Now is the time to protect our freedom and sovereignty. For this, the youth of all political parties should be united to restore democracy and justice in Bangladesh."

Fakhrul reiterated the demand of election under a neutral, non-partisan caretaker government. A new election commission should be formed. People don't  Awami League.

Referring to skyrocketing essential prices, Fakhrul said, they increased prices to cut the pockets of the people and send money abroad.

He said, "Today, journalists cannot write in fear of arrest under the Digital Security Act.

Photographer Shahid Bhai was tortured. Journalists Rozina Islam and Shamsuzzaman also had to go to jail. The government has not been able to find any clue to the murder of Sagar and Rooney."

Fakhrul alleged that BNP leaders and workers are being arrested and tortured with false cases, there is no justice in the country.

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury described Awami League as a politically bankrupt party, for which Awami League depends on a section of police, RAB and government officials and not on the people.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP wants to put people in power: Fakhrul
HC bans Salahuddin, others not to talk on BFF until probe 
Advance train tickets for Eid-ul-Azha sold out in 30 minutes
AL never bows down to any pressure: Quader
Over $1billon to be added to BD reserves soon
Test run of Matarbari Power Plant kicks off
BD, Switzerland ink MoU to develop skilled manpower
AL govt set high standard in holding free election: PM


Latest News
Youth stabbed dead in N'ganj
Razzaque for creating 200-300 mushroom entrepreneurs in every upazila
Man injured in Narayanganj TV blast dies
BB okays Digital Bank guideline
Electrician died from electrocution in Chandpur
Govt's knees start trembling after US imposes sanctions: Fakhrul
2 killed, 20 injured in Kushtia clash
AL govt set high standard in holding free election: PM
Tk 758crore realised as toll from Padma Bridge in a year
Two jailed for life in arms smuggling case
Most Read News
Expatriate shot dead in Munshiganj
Benefits of donating blood
Some ways of lessening heat wave impacts  
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins
Woman, daughter found dead in Badda house, husband held
US sanctions: China supports Sheikh Hasina's position
RMG worker killed in road accident, highway blocked for 3 hrs
Week-long Mongolian Food Festival begins in Ctg
PM urges global community to invest in social justice for peaceful world
Employment for the youth is a must
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft