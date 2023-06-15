Video
Money Laundering

HC bans Salahuddin, others not to talk on BFF until probe 

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

The High Court Division on Wednesday directed Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) President Kazi Salahuddin, Barrister Sumon and others not to pass opinion to the media regarding allegations of corruption and money laundering against BFF until investigation was completed.

A bench of Justice Zafar Ahmed and Justice Md Bashir Ullah passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by BFF President Kazi Salahuddin. Senior Advocate Ajmalul Hossain QC and Advocate Momtaz Uddin Fakir appeared for Salauddin while Barrister Anik R Haque and Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon were on the other side.

Barrister Anik R Haque told reporters that the bench banned anyone from expressing opinion on the issue until investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) was completed.


