HC bans Salahuddin, others not to talk on BFF until probe 







A bench of Justice Zafar Ahmed and Justice Md Bashir Ullah passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by BFF President Kazi Salahuddin. Senior Advocate Ajmalul Hossain QC and Advocate Momtaz Uddin Fakir appeared for Salauddin while Barrister Anik R Haque and Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon were on the other side.



Barrister Anik R Haque told reporters that the bench banned anyone from expressing opinion on the issue until investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) was completed.

