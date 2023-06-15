Video
Advance train tickets for Eid-ul-Azha sold out in 30 minutes

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

Advance train tickets for Eid-ul-Azha were reportedly sold out within the first 30 minutes of sale on Wednesday.

For the first time, there were no server complications in selling the ticketing in two shifts, but many people expressed disappointments over not getting tickets. However, the railway authorities said that everyone did not getting tickets as the tickets were far less than the demand.

Sources revealed that sale of tickets for the West Zone started at 8:00am and ended at 8:30am while sale of tickets for the East Zone began at 12:00 midday and ended at 12:20pm.

Masud Sarwar, manager of Kamalapur railway station, said that in 30 minutes after the ticket sales began the server was hit 4 million times for tickets.

Due to this, all the tickets were sold out within minutes. However, due to payment complications for many, some tickets remained in the app for another twenty to twenty-five minutes, he added.

According to railway sources, at least one million visitors can access the railway app every minute. In addition, 8,000 tickets can be per minute. Because there were more people than tickets, not everyone got tickets.

Regarding the sale of tickets, Additional Director General (Operations) of Bangladesh Railway Sardar Shahadat Ali said, "This time we have given tickets in two zones in separate shifts to cope with extra pressure on servers. As a result of this, the number of hits decreased and the ticket aspirants did not face the problem of server being down."


