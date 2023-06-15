Video
Over $1billon to be added to BD reserves soon

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

More than US$1 billion of foreign currency is being added to foreign currency reserves of Bangladesh in the next week.

The loan-assistance will be available from three development agencies. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will give $400 million. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will also provide $400 million. And Japan International Cooperation Agency-JICA will give $216 million.

In total, the three companies have $1.01 billion. This information was disclosed by the Economic Relations Department (ERD) and ADB, AIIB and JICA sources.

Reserves are the most important and sensitive indicators of Bangladesh's economy in the current world context. Reserves fell to $29 billion despite lower import spending.

Reserves at the central bank at the start of the day on Tuesday stood at $29.75 billion. The index reached $48.35 billion in August 2021, surpassing all previous records; A year ago it was $42 billion.

Since then it has steadily declined below $30 billion. However, net reserves amount to slightly more than $24 billion if calculated according to International Monetary Fund (IMF) terms.

The government was very worried about this reserve. Some relief returned after receiving $47.60 billion of the first tranche of a $4.7 billion loan from the IMF and $500 million from the World Bank. Reserves, which had fallen below $30 billion, rose to $30.40 billion.

But as export earnings and remittances sent by expatriates did not come as expected, that reserve has again fallen below $30 billion. Economists expect reserves to rise to $31 billion if ADB, AIIB and JICA get more than $1 billion in loans.


