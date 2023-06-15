Test run of Matarbari Power Plant kicks off







Abul Kalam Azad, the executive director (project) of Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited (CPGCBL) told the Daily Observer, "We have fired the boiler of the plant on June 3." He further said that the coal imported for generation of power would be added within the next 15 days.



Meanwhile, the fourth ship carrying 65,000 metric tonnes of coal for the power plant took berth at Matarbari jetty on Wednesday. The Indonesian flag carrier MV GCL Pradip took berth at the jetty, Chattogram Port. Unloading of coal has already begun from the ship, sources said. A total of four ships with over 2.50 lakh metric tonnes of coal arrived in Matarbari jetty for the power plant.

Earlier, a vessel carrying 63,500 tonnes of coal arrived in Moheshkhali on May 27.



Besides, on April 24, OWUSU MARU bearing the flag of Panama, arrived at the jetty built for the Matarbari power plant, a 229 metres long ship with a 12.5 metres draft carrying 63,000 metric tonnes coal to Matarbari. The ship arrived via Singapore with coal from Indonesia's Tarahan, which is the first ship to bring coal for a coal-fired power plant. The vessel has a capacity of 80,000 tonnes.



However, the ship brought a total of 63,000 tonnes of coal. The vessel successfully unloaded coal and left Matarbari Jetty on the morning of May 7. The same vessel arrived in Moheshkhali on May 27.



Another vessel, YM ENDEAVOR, docked at the Matarbari deep sea port jetty with 65,250 tonnes of coal on May 19. The Hong Kong-flagged vessel, which is 228.99 metres long with a draft of 12.5 metres, was brought to the jetty through an artificial channel.



According to Chattogram Port, the vessel departed Moheshkhali on May 25.



These ships are brought to the jetty through an artificial channel which is 14.3 km long and 350 metres wide. The construction work of the coal power plant is almost over.

