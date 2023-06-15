Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 June, 2023, 2:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Test run of Matarbari Power Plant kicks off

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, June 13: The test commissioning of Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal Fired Power Plant has already begun.

Abul Kalam Azad, the executive director (project) of Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited (CPGCBL) told the Daily Observer, "We have fired the boiler of the plant on June 3." He further said that the coal imported for generation of power would be added within the next 15 days.

Meanwhile, the fourth ship carrying 65,000 metric tonnes of coal for the power plant took berth at Matarbari jetty on Wednesday. The Indonesian flag carrier MV GCL Pradip took berth at the jetty, Chattogram Port. Unloading of coal has already begun from the ship, sources said. A total of four ships with over 2.50 lakh metric tonnes of coal arrived in Matarbari jetty for the power plant.

Earlier, a vessel carrying 63,500 tonnes of coal arrived in Moheshkhali on May 27.

Besides, on April 24, OWUSU MARU bearing the flag of Panama, arrived at the jetty built for the Matarbari power plant, a 229 metres long ship with a 12.5 metres draft carrying 63,000 metric tonnes coal to Matarbari. The ship arrived via Singapore with coal from Indonesia's Tarahan, which is the first ship to bring coal for a coal-fired power plant. The vessel has a capacity of 80,000 tonnes.
 
However, the ship brought a total of 63,000 tonnes of coal. The vessel successfully unloaded coal and left Matarbari Jetty on the morning of  May 7. The same vessel arrived in Moheshkhali on May 27.

Another vessel, YM ENDEAVOR, docked at the Matarbari deep sea port jetty with 65,250 tonnes of coal on May 19. The Hong Kong-flagged vessel, which is 228.99 metres long with a draft of 12.5 metres, was brought to the jetty through an artificial channel.

According to Chattogram Port, the vessel departed Moheshkhali on May 25.

These ships are brought to the jetty through an artificial channel which is 14.3 km long and 350 metres wide. The construction work of the coal power plant is almost over.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP wants to put people in power: Fakhrul
HC bans Salahuddin, others not to talk on BFF until probe 
Advance train tickets for Eid-ul-Azha sold out in 30 minutes
AL never bows down to any pressure: Quader
Over $1billon to be added to BD reserves soon
Test run of Matarbari Power Plant kicks off
BD, Switzerland ink MoU to develop skilled manpower
AL govt set high standard in holding free election: PM


Latest News
Youth stabbed dead in N'ganj
Razzaque for creating 200-300 mushroom entrepreneurs in every upazila
Man injured in Narayanganj TV blast dies
BB okays Digital Bank guideline
Electrician died from electrocution in Chandpur
Govt's knees start trembling after US imposes sanctions: Fakhrul
2 killed, 20 injured in Kushtia clash
AL govt set high standard in holding free election: PM
Tk 758crore realised as toll from Padma Bridge in a year
Two jailed for life in arms smuggling case
Most Read News
Expatriate shot dead in Munshiganj
Benefits of donating blood
Some ways of lessening heat wave impacts  
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins
Woman, daughter found dead in Badda house, husband held
US sanctions: China supports Sheikh Hasina's position
RMG worker killed in road accident, highway blocked for 3 hrs
Week-long Mongolian Food Festival begins in Ctg
PM urges global community to invest in social justice for peaceful world
Employment for the youth is a must
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft