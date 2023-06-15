

BD, Switzerland ink MoU to develop skilled manpower



The deal seeks to widen opportunities in Bangladesh to export skilled manpower, specifically from medical and IT sectors to Switzerland.



The signing ceremony was held at the bilateral meeting room in Palais des Nations after a meeting between President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset and visiting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Permanent representatives of Switzerland and Bangladesh Jurg Lauber and Sufiur Rahman signed the MoU titled 'Knowledge Partnership and Skill Enhancement' for their respective governments.



President Alain Berset and PM Sheikh Hasina witnessed the signing ceremony.



Briefing reporters Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said that the MoU will pave the way for skill training and knowledge sharing partnership between the two countries.



According to Bangladesh Foreign Ministry officials, Switzerland has some specialised institutes, especially one in Zurich which specialises on technology and innovation. This institute generally works with South Asian countries.



Bangladesh seeks to connect its new specialised institutes with this institute in Zurich for enhancing collaboration on research and innovation. �UNB



