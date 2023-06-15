Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 June, 2023, 2:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BD, Switzerland ink MoU to develop skilled manpower

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

BD, Switzerland ink MoU to develop skilled manpower

BD, Switzerland ink MoU to develop skilled manpower

GENEVA, Jun 14: Bangladesh and Switzerland on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance skill training capacity and knowledge sharing partnership.

The deal seeks to widen opportunities in Bangladesh to export skilled manpower, specifically from medical and IT sectors to Switzerland.

The signing ceremony was held at the bilateral meeting room in Palais des Nations after a meeting between President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset and visiting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Permanent representatives of Switzerland and Bangladesh Jurg Lauber and Sufiur Rahman signed the MoU titled 'Knowledge Partnership and Skill Enhancement' for their respective governments.

President Alain Berset and PM Sheikh Hasina witnessed the signing ceremony.

Briefing reporters Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said that the MoU will pave the way for skill training and knowledge sharing partnership between the two countries.

According to Bangladesh Foreign Ministry officials, Switzerland has some specialised institutes, especially one in Zurich which specialises on technology and innovation. This institute generally works with South Asian countries.

Bangladesh seeks to connect its new specialised institutes with this institute in Zurich for enhancing collaboration on research and innovation.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP wants to put people in power: Fakhrul
HC bans Salahuddin, others not to talk on BFF until probe 
Advance train tickets for Eid-ul-Azha sold out in 30 minutes
AL never bows down to any pressure: Quader
Over $1billon to be added to BD reserves soon
Test run of Matarbari Power Plant kicks off
BD, Switzerland ink MoU to develop skilled manpower
AL govt set high standard in holding free election: PM


Latest News
Youth stabbed dead in N'ganj
Razzaque for creating 200-300 mushroom entrepreneurs in every upazila
Man injured in Narayanganj TV blast dies
BB okays Digital Bank guideline
Electrician died from electrocution in Chandpur
Govt's knees start trembling after US imposes sanctions: Fakhrul
2 killed, 20 injured in Kushtia clash
AL govt set high standard in holding free election: PM
Tk 758crore realised as toll from Padma Bridge in a year
Two jailed for life in arms smuggling case
Most Read News
Expatriate shot dead in Munshiganj
Benefits of donating blood
Some ways of lessening heat wave impacts  
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins
Woman, daughter found dead in Badda house, husband held
US sanctions: China supports Sheikh Hasina's position
RMG worker killed in road accident, highway blocked for 3 hrs
Week-long Mongolian Food Festival begins in Ctg
PM urges global community to invest in social justice for peaceful world
Employment for the youth is a must
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft