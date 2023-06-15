

AL govt set high standard in holding free election: PM



"No election has been a questionable one during the tenure of our government. We've been able to establish a high standard in terms of elections. No controversial polls like the 15th February, 1996 election held during the BNP's tenure has been held and will not be during the Awami League's regime," she said.



Hasina, who is now in Geneva, said this in her written answer to a question from Awami League Kazim Uddin Ahmed (Mymensingh-11) in the House.

The PM said all the parliamentary elections and by-elections as well as local body elections and by-elections, which were already held, have been conducted in quite neutral, free and fair manners. The Election Commission arranged these elections freely with its absolute authority, she said.



She said, "Awami League has never come to seize power, rather has come to give back their rights to the people so that the people can choose their government."



Hasina said the people of Bangladesh achieved democracy, freedom of expression and voting rights under the leadership of Awami League. She said whenever Bangladesh Awami League formed the government, fair, free and impartial elections were held and the Election Commission has been given all kinds of support to enable it to perform its duties independently.



"The current government has taken all the necessary measures including providing full assistance to the Election Commission in order to make the upcoming parliamentary election transparent, free, fearless, fair, neutral and acceptable to all," she said.



Noting that Awami League believes in the people's mandate, she said the people will decide who will run the country. "It is the power of the people. Our government is committed to ensuring people's power," she said. �UNB

