Prez praises Bangabhaban Toshakhana Museum
President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Wednesday visited Bangabhaban Toshakhana Museum and witnessed a video presentation of the renovated installations.
President Shahabuddin witnessed the installations at different rooms and appreciated the renovation.
The Toshakhana building is well-decorated with the gifts from different heads of state and government of different countries and historic photographs.
Under the overall supervision of Bangabhaban, this dilapidated Toshakhana was renovated into a museum with a modern look in January this year.
"It is indeed a good task . . . Moreover it is well-decorated as well," President Shahabuddin said after visiting the museum.
Later, the president also signed a visitors' book there.
He said the history guides people to the past and also to the future and Bangabhaban is a unique monument of Bengali history and tradition. �UNB