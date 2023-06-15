Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 June, 2023, 2:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Prez praises Bangabhaban Toshakhana Museum

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Prez praises Bangabhaban Toshakhana Museum

Prez praises Bangabhaban Toshakhana Museum

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Wednesday visited Bangabhaban Toshakhana Museum and witnessed a video presentation of the renovated installations.

President Shahabuddin witnessed the installations at different rooms and appreciated the renovation.

The Toshakhana building is well-decorated with the gifts from different heads of state and government of different countries and historic photographs.

Under the overall supervision of Bangabhaban, this dilapidated Toshakhana was renovated into a museum with a modern look in January this year.

Former President Abdul Hamid inaugurated the renovated installations of the Bangabhaban Toshakhana Museum, amid provision for public viewing for limited hours.

"It is indeed a good task . . . Moreover it is well-decorated as well," President Shahabuddin said after visiting the museum.
Later, the president also signed a visitors' book there.

He said the history guides people to the past and also to the future and Bangabhaban is a unique monument of Bengali history and tradition.     �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prez praises Bangabhaban Toshakhana Museum
Covid: 1 death, 134 more cases reported
90 lakh Eid holidaymakers to leave Dhaka by road: SCRF
Seminar to join Navy held at JU
Wife, 10-yr old daughter found dead in city
5 hurt as BCL, Juba Dal  activists clash in Ctg
BD needs more than 9 lakh bags of blood every yr
Intensify campaign for int’l recognition of 1971 genocide in BD: Prez


Latest News
Youth stabbed dead in N'ganj
Razzaque for creating 200-300 mushroom entrepreneurs in every upazila
Man injured in Narayanganj TV blast dies
BB okays Digital Bank guideline
Electrician died from electrocution in Chandpur
Govt's knees start trembling after US imposes sanctions: Fakhrul
2 killed, 20 injured in Kushtia clash
AL govt set high standard in holding free election: PM
Tk 758crore realised as toll from Padma Bridge in a year
Two jailed for life in arms smuggling case
Most Read News
Expatriate shot dead in Munshiganj
Benefits of donating blood
Some ways of lessening heat wave impacts  
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins
Woman, daughter found dead in Badda house, husband held
US sanctions: China supports Sheikh Hasina's position
RMG worker killed in road accident, highway blocked for 3 hrs
Week-long Mongolian Food Festival begins in Ctg
PM urges global community to invest in social justice for peaceful world
Employment for the youth is a must
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft