

Prez praises Bangabhaban Toshakhana Museum



President Shahabuddin witnessed the installations at different rooms and appreciated the renovation.



The Toshakhana building is well-decorated with the gifts from different heads of state and government of different countries and historic photographs.

Under the overall supervision of Bangabhaban, this dilapidated Toshakhana was renovated into a museum with a modern look in January this year.



Former President Abdul Hamid inaugurated the renovated installations of the Bangabhaban Toshakhana Museum, amid provision for public viewing for limited hours.



"It is indeed a good task . . . Moreover it is well-decorated as well," President Shahabuddin said after visiting the museum.

Later, the president also signed a visitors' book there.



