Covid: 1 death, 134 more cases reported







The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,453 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.



As many as 1,483 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 9.04 per cent. Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions, with 127.

Another 102 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,007,085. �bdnews24.com



