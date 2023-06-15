Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 June, 2023, 2:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Seminar to join Navy held at JU

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
JU Correspondent

A seminar titled 'Join Bangladesh Navy' was held on Wednesday at Jahangirnagar University campus.

JU authorities and Bangladesh Navy jointly organized the seminar at the seminar room of Zahir Raihan Auditorium of the university.

The seminar began at 9:00am where over a hundred university students were present.

JU Vice Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam was present at the seminar as chief guest while Bangladesh Navy Captain Amin Abdullah spoke as keynote speaker.

The seminar shed light on various aspects of the opportunities and the qualifications of a graduate to become a commissioned officer in the Bangladesh Navy.

Conducted by JU Students Counselling and Guidance Centre Deputy Director Ifrat Jahan while its Director Prof Laek Sazzad Andallah chaired the programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prez praises Bangabhaban Toshakhana Museum
Covid: 1 death, 134 more cases reported
90 lakh Eid holidaymakers to leave Dhaka by road: SCRF
Seminar to join Navy held at JU
Wife, 10-yr old daughter found dead in city
5 hurt as BCL, Juba Dal  activists clash in Ctg
BD needs more than 9 lakh bags of blood every yr
Intensify campaign for int’l recognition of 1971 genocide in BD: Prez


Latest News
Youth stabbed dead in N'ganj
Razzaque for creating 200-300 mushroom entrepreneurs in every upazila
Man injured in Narayanganj TV blast dies
BB okays Digital Bank guideline
Electrician died from electrocution in Chandpur
Govt's knees start trembling after US imposes sanctions: Fakhrul
2 killed, 20 injured in Kushtia clash
AL govt set high standard in holding free election: PM
Tk 758crore realised as toll from Padma Bridge in a year
Two jailed for life in arms smuggling case
Most Read News
Expatriate shot dead in Munshiganj
Benefits of donating blood
Some ways of lessening heat wave impacts  
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins
Woman, daughter found dead in Badda house, husband held
US sanctions: China supports Sheikh Hasina's position
RMG worker killed in road accident, highway blocked for 3 hrs
Week-long Mongolian Food Festival begins in Ctg
PM urges global community to invest in social justice for peaceful world
Employment for the youth is a must
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft