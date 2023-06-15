Seminar to join Navy held at JU







JU authorities and Bangladesh Navy jointly organized the seminar at the seminar room of Zahir Raihan Auditorium of the university.



The seminar began at 9:00am where over a hundred university students were present.

JU Vice Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam was present at the seminar as chief guest while Bangladesh Navy Captain Amin Abdullah spoke as keynote speaker.



The seminar shed light on various aspects of the opportunities and the qualifications of a graduate to become a commissioned officer in the Bangladesh Navy.



Conducted by JU Students Counselling and Guidance Centre Deputy Director Ifrat Jahan while its Director Prof Laek Sazzad Andallah chaired the programme.



