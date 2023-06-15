Wife, 10-yr old daughter found dead in city





A woman and her 10-year-old daughter have been found dead at a house in the city's Badda area.

The deceased were Mahmuda Akter Brishti, 33, and her daughter Sanja Marwa, 10. Police detained Mahmuda's husband Salim, 40, for questioning.



The incident happened any time on Tuesday night.

Being informed, police went to Banasree Farazy Hospital around 3:00am on Wednesday and found Mahmuda and Sanja in an unconscious state. They sent them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital's emergency department where they were declared dead at about 5:30am.



Police suspect that the duo might have been strangled. The bodies were kept at the hospital morgue.



Mahmuda's family informed that the couple has another seven-month-old child. Salim is jobless. They used to run the family by collecting the rent of the flat.



