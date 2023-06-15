Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 June, 2023, 2:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

5 hurt as BCL, Juba Dal  activists clash in Ctg

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

CHATTOGRAM, June 14: At least five people were injured in a clash between Bangladesh Chhatra League(BCL) and Juba Dal activists centring a youth rally organized by BNP's associate bodies on Wednesday.

The clash erupted around 3:30 pm near Chattagram College in Chawkbazar area.

Sayem, one of the injured Juba Dal activists, said their bus was on the way to the rally location when a group of Chattra League activists attacked their bus and assaulted them.

Then a chase and counter-chase took place, he said.

Manjur Quader, officer-in-charge of Chawkbazar police station said police went to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Earlier, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Juba Dal and Swechchasebak Dal organized a youth rally at Kazi Deuri intersection.      �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prez praises Bangabhaban Toshakhana Museum
Covid: 1 death, 134 more cases reported
90 lakh Eid holidaymakers to leave Dhaka by road: SCRF
Seminar to join Navy held at JU
Wife, 10-yr old daughter found dead in city
5 hurt as BCL, Juba Dal  activists clash in Ctg
BD needs more than 9 lakh bags of blood every yr
Intensify campaign for int’l recognition of 1971 genocide in BD: Prez


Latest News
Youth stabbed dead in N'ganj
Razzaque for creating 200-300 mushroom entrepreneurs in every upazila
Man injured in Narayanganj TV blast dies
BB okays Digital Bank guideline
Electrician died from electrocution in Chandpur
Govt's knees start trembling after US imposes sanctions: Fakhrul
2 killed, 20 injured in Kushtia clash
AL govt set high standard in holding free election: PM
Tk 758crore realised as toll from Padma Bridge in a year
Two jailed for life in arms smuggling case
Most Read News
Expatriate shot dead in Munshiganj
Benefits of donating blood
Some ways of lessening heat wave impacts  
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins
Woman, daughter found dead in Badda house, husband held
US sanctions: China supports Sheikh Hasina's position
RMG worker killed in road accident, highway blocked for 3 hrs
Week-long Mongolian Food Festival begins in Ctg
PM urges global community to invest in social justice for peaceful world
Employment for the youth is a must
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft