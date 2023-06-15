5 hurt as BCL, Juba Dal  activists clash in Ctg







CHATTOGRAM, June 14: At least five people were injured in a clash between Bangladesh Chhatra League(BCL) and Juba Dal activists centring a youth rally organized by BNP's associate bodies on Wednesday.The clash erupted around 3:30 pm near Chattagram College in Chawkbazar area.Sayem, one of the injured Juba Dal activists, said their bus was on the way to the rally location when a group of Chattra League activists attacked their bus and assaulted them.Then a chase and counter-chase took place, he said.Manjur Quader, officer-in-charge of Chawkbazar police station said police went to the spot and brought the situation under control.Earlier, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Juba Dal and Swechchasebak Dal organized a youth rally at Kazi Deuri intersection. �UNB