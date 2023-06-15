BD needs more than 9 lakh bags of blood every yr







Any healthy adult male or female can donate blood. Blood can be donated between 18 to 65 years and weighing at least 50 kg.



Bangladesh needs more than 9 lakh bags of blood every year. Of this, 32 per cent is collected from voluntary blood donors and the remaining 68 per cent is collected through acquaintances of the patient.

In view of the World Blood Donor Day, the speakers said these things at the scientific seminar at the university's Milton Hall after the rally on behalf of the Department of Hematology of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.



Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md. Sharfuddin Ahmed was the chief guest at the seminar.



Chairman of the Department of Haematology Prof Dr Salahuddin Shah presided in the event.



In a brief speech, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed emphasised and inaugurated the Hematology Blood Donor Club (HBDC) in the University.



He urged everyone to become a member of the Hematology Blood Donor Club and emphasized on increasing the number of voluntary blood donors.



