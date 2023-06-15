Video
Tips to save children from choking

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

In a recent incident, a 10-year-old speech-impaired boy died after a litchi seed stuck in his throat in the capital's Hazaribagh area. A situation where food or something else gets stuck in the throat and causes suffocation is called choking. Every year, around one million people around the world choke on food or other objects. These incidents could be easily avoided if people trying to help the victims were aware of certain first-aid measures.

If a child swallows fruit seeds, there is nothing to worry as the seeds might enter the stomach, get digested and come out in the form of stool. However, if the seed or something else causes chocking or breathing problems, the first thing one should do is to hold the child and tap a bit hard on his back three to four times. This might force out the seed stuck in the upper respiratory tract. If you are too scared of the incident, better consult a physician. Do the same if your child chokes after swallowing candy or any non-food item. In such a situation, if treatment does not start within 7-12 minutes, it becomes difficult to save the victim.

Ashikujaman Syed and Samia Jahan Shefa
Former is a Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID) and Latter is a student, Department of Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology; 1st year, Jashore University of Science and Technology



