End scourge of child labour  







According to varied reports, child labour is now taking a turn for the worse. This daily carried an article on Tuesday revealing the fact that the number of child labour has increased by at least 8.4 million to over 160 million worldwide during the past four years.



Moreover, there are millions more children who are at risk to become child labourers. However, this deteriorating state of children has been attributed to the prolonged impacts of Covid-19. A recent ILO report warned that globally, nine million additional children were at risk of being pushed into child labour by the end of 2022 as a result of the pandemic.

School closures induced by the pandemic mean that children already in child labour have to work longer hours under worsening conditions. Besides, many more are impelled into the worst forms of child labour due to job and income losses among vulnerable families.



What is more alarming is that there has been a significant rise in the number of children aged 5 to 11 years involved in child labour. This segment now accounts for just over half of the total global child labourers. Meanwhile, the number of children aged between 5 and 17 years who are mostly employed in hazardous works has risen by 6.5 million to 79 million since 2016.



Although the common perception is that child labour is prevalent in large scale in the urban areas, some findings find that the agriculture sector in rural areas accounts for over 70 per cent or 112 million of children in child labour followed by 20 per cent in services and 10 per cent in industrial sectors.



In the case of Bangladesh, according to an estimate, over 83 percent child labourers are mainly employed in agriculture and poultry farms in the rural areas while in urban areas, children are mainly engaged in hazardous works like garment, leather, shoe, retail outlets and other small sized manufacturing factories.



As a whole, Bangladesh has made a significant breakthrough in reducing child labour. In 2003, the number of child labourers in the country was estimated at 3.2 million that had gone down to 1.7 million in 2013, with the possibility of shrinking further, although the latest statistics by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) are not available until now.



But Bangladesh's ambitious target of eliminating child labor by 2025 will, by any means, be an impossible task in the absence of any tangible initiatives to be undertaken by the government.



Child labor is a curse putting children at risk of physical and mental harm. It deprives them of education, restricts their rights and limits their future opportunities.



We believe that our government is very much aware of the scourge of child labour and leaves no stone unturned to reduce it to a peripheral level.



