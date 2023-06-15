

Super food Mesta can reduce nutritional deficiency



According to an article in the medical science journal 'The Lancet', if the trend of 'disordered' eating habits continues around the world, humanity will soon face a severe nutritional deficiency health crisis. Currently, about 1 billion people around the world do not get enough food, and 200 million people eat excess and unhealthy food. According to this research articles, it is a "critical moment". In order to keep the promise of making the world hunger-free by 2030, the world needs to take some visible steps in the next 07 years.



Hibiscus sabdarrifa (Roselle) is one of the most common flowering plants grown worldwide. There are more than 300 species of Hibiscus around the world. Our well-known jaba flower belongs to this species. Roselle calyx is known by many as Chukai or Mesta. Calyxes of roselle are also used to make various drinks, jams and jellies. Rosella tea has recently become quite popular among tea lovers. Chukai or Mesta drinks contain significant amounts of nutritious carbohydrates, iron, ascorbate and beta-carotene. Pharmacological studies showed that consumption of roselle juice significantly reduced serum levels of serum iron, total cholesterol, and high-density lipoprotein, and significantly increased triglyceride and hemoglobin levels. Nutritionally, fermented food prepared from cooked Hibiscus sabdariffa seeds significantly increased the levels of Mg, Na, Al, Fe, Mn and Zn. This Mesta can become our main source of Vitamin C at very low cost. It has about 9 times more vitamin C than oranges and about two and a half times more than guavas. Apart from this, vitamin B1, B2, B6, vitamin D, protein etc. are available from this crop.

Rosella can be a source of active food ingredients to challenge micronutrient deficiencies as well as prevent chronic and degenerative diseases. Various food products, fermented foods and mesta, hot and cold drinks are widely used in different countries. The seeds are subjected to a harsh fermentation process to produce a meat substitute spice called "Furudu" in Sudan, "Mungja Ntusa" in Nigeria, "Bi-Kalga" in central Burkina and Datu in Mali to prepare 'Mbuja' (traditional fermented spice) from Hibiscus sabdariffa seeds. In Sudan, dried calyx is used to make a tasty and healthy drink, and dried calyx is used in tea, jelly, jam, ice, ice cream, sherbet, butter, pie, sauce and other desserts. Mesta seeds have been used as a stimulant coffee substitute.



The instability in the global food market and rapid population growth, if the issue of food sovereignty in Bangladesh escapes our attention, then the future economy will be at great risk in the face of that food weapon. In preparation for this, our nation has to nurture and advance our own natural resources to include in the diet like Mesta. Mesta is our own resource. Mesta grows well in tropical and sub-tropical climates.



Super food Mesta can reduce nutritional deficiency

Mesta grows faster during the time of the year when the daylight is 12 or 12 and a half hours. Optimum temperature for Mesta is 25-30�C and 500-700 mm rainfall and 90% air humidity during the life of the crop. As the mentioned climate exists only in this region. Global branding of this crop should be done to prepare for the challenge of transitioning Bangladesh from a less developed country to a developing country in 2026 and create confidence in its own resources in nutrient dependence. Therefore, inclusion of Mesta crops and other indigenous crops as part of continuing to encourage the use of a "nutrition lens" for evaluating and prioritizing different options while formulating the new National Food and Nutrition Security Policy (NFNSP) is the earnest need.



The relationship between nature and man is critical today. It is very important to restore the relationship between these two. Since 1973, every year on June 5, 'World Environment Day' has been celebrated but somewhere there is a lack of goodwill, cooperation, management, generosity, compassion and love. Of the 241 SDGs, 25 are environmental; However, according to the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network report 2021, Bangladesh ranks 109th among 165 countries in achieving the SDGs.



Hundreds of species of animals and plants have been wiped out in the last century, pure and clean air, pure and fresh water, soil fertility, green land, vast forests, uncultivated vegetation, balance of ecosystems, seasonal management of temperature and rain etc. The recent corona pandemic has taught us to appreciate the value of oxygen consumption and its essentiality for survival. So, Bangladesh will be the smart crop of the future which will provide endless oxygen on one hand and play a role as nutritional dynamite on the other hand. According to a study, one hectare of jute crops (jute, kenaf and Mesta) cleans the atmosphere by absorbing about 14.66 tons of carbon-dioxide and releasing 10.66 tons of oxygen from the air in a period of 100 days. As a result, jute crop helps to reduce the global greenhouse gas and its consequent increase in temperature and helps protect the environment.



Therefore, the cultivated jute crop of Bangladesh absorbs about 8115.19 thousand tons of carbon-dioxide and releases about 5900.95 thousand tons of oxygen from the atmosphere of its total cultivation area every 100 days. Natural crops (jute including Mesta) which are providing easy food, nutrition, livelihood, culture and feeling to the people of Bangladesh day after day, if the crop is scientifically relevant for the next few hundred years in the face of climate change, then all the participatory activities should be taken immediately for the overall welfare. The first task will be to get researchers to think about what else to do at all levels of the daily menu.



The writer is Principal Scientific Officer, Planning Department, Planning, Training and Communication Division, Bangladesh Jute research Institute



In this civilization, people's lifestyle has changed a lot, food habits have also changed. Even urban food habits have shifted to the rhythm of rural life. Our constantly changing food habits, we never think about nutritional assurance in our menu. According to the projection of several organizations (multi-agency) in the United Nations report called 'Increasing hunger in the year of the pandemic', about 10 percent of the global population or 81 million people suffered from malnutrition in 2020.According to an article in the medical science journal 'The Lancet', if the trend of 'disordered' eating habits continues around the world, humanity will soon face a severe nutritional deficiency health crisis. Currently, about 1 billion people around the world do not get enough food, and 200 million people eat excess and unhealthy food. According to this research articles, it is a "critical moment". In order to keep the promise of making the world hunger-free by 2030, the world needs to take some visible steps in the next 07 years.Hibiscus sabdarrifa (Roselle) is one of the most common flowering plants grown worldwide. There are more than 300 species of Hibiscus around the world. Our well-known jaba flower belongs to this species. Roselle calyx is known by many as Chukai or Mesta. Calyxes of roselle are also used to make various drinks, jams and jellies. Rosella tea has recently become quite popular among tea lovers. Chukai or Mesta drinks contain significant amounts of nutritious carbohydrates, iron, ascorbate and beta-carotene. Pharmacological studies showed that consumption of roselle juice significantly reduced serum levels of serum iron, total cholesterol, and high-density lipoprotein, and significantly increased triglyceride and hemoglobin levels. Nutritionally, fermented food prepared from cooked Hibiscus sabdariffa seeds significantly increased the levels of Mg, Na, Al, Fe, Mn and Zn. This Mesta can become our main source of Vitamin C at very low cost. It has about 9 times more vitamin C than oranges and about two and a half times more than guavas. Apart from this, vitamin B1, B2, B6, vitamin D, protein etc. are available from this crop.Rosella can be a source of active food ingredients to challenge micronutrient deficiencies as well as prevent chronic and degenerative diseases. Various food products, fermented foods and mesta, hot and cold drinks are widely used in different countries. The seeds are subjected to a harsh fermentation process to produce a meat substitute spice called "Furudu" in Sudan, "Mungja Ntusa" in Nigeria, "Bi-Kalga" in central Burkina and Datu in Mali to prepare 'Mbuja' (traditional fermented spice) from Hibiscus sabdariffa seeds. In Sudan, dried calyx is used to make a tasty and healthy drink, and dried calyx is used in tea, jelly, jam, ice, ice cream, sherbet, butter, pie, sauce and other desserts. Mesta seeds have been used as a stimulant coffee substitute.Mesta grows faster during the time of the year when the daylight is 12 or 12 and a half hours. Optimum temperature for Mesta is 25-30�C and 500-700 mm rainfall and 90% air humidity during the life of the crop. As the mentioned climate exists only in this region. Global branding of this crop should be done to prepare for the challenge of transitioning Bangladesh from a less developed country to a developing country in 2026 and create confidence in its own resources in nutrient dependence. Therefore, inclusion of Mesta crops and other indigenous crops as part of continuing to encourage the use of a "nutrition lens" for evaluating and prioritizing different options while formulating the new National Food and Nutrition Security Policy (NFNSP) is the earnest need.The relationship between nature and man is critical today. It is very important to restore the relationship between these two. Since 1973, every year on June 5, 'World Environment Day' has been celebrated but somewhere there is a lack of goodwill, cooperation, management, generosity, compassion and love. Of the 241 SDGs, 25 are environmental; However, according to the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network report 2021, Bangladesh ranks 109th among 165 countries in achieving the SDGs.Hundreds of species of animals and plants have been wiped out in the last century, pure and clean air, pure and fresh water, soil fertility, green land, vast forests, uncultivated vegetation, balance of ecosystems, seasonal management of temperature and rain etc. The recent corona pandemic has taught us to appreciate the value of oxygen consumption and its essentiality for survival. So, Bangladesh will be the smart crop of the future which will provide endless oxygen on one hand and play a role as nutritional dynamite on the other hand. According to a study, one hectare of jute crops (jute, kenaf and Mesta) cleans the atmosphere by absorbing about 14.66 tons of carbon-dioxide and releasing 10.66 tons of oxygen from the air in a period of 100 days. As a result, jute crop helps to reduce the global greenhouse gas and its consequent increase in temperature and helps protect the environment.Therefore, the cultivated jute crop of Bangladesh absorbs about 8115.19 thousand tons of carbon-dioxide and releases about 5900.95 thousand tons of oxygen from the atmosphere of its total cultivation area every 100 days. Natural crops (jute including Mesta) which are providing easy food, nutrition, livelihood, culture and feeling to the people of Bangladesh day after day, if the crop is scientifically relevant for the next few hundred years in the face of climate change, then all the participatory activities should be taken immediately for the overall welfare. The first task will be to get researchers to think about what else to do at all levels of the daily menu.The writer is Principal Scientific Officer, Planning Department, Planning, Training and Communication Division, Bangladesh Jute research Institute