

India, Pakistani coasts on high alert



The India Meteorological Department said the cyclone was now packing maximum sustained winds of up to 145 kilometers per hour (90 mph) and was projected to make landfall near Jakhau port in the Kutch district of India's Gujarat state on Thursday.



Residents living within 5 kilometers (3 miles) of the coast in Gujarat were evacuated, and those living within 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) may also have to move out, officials have said.

Four people have been killed so far in incidents related to the cyclone, including three boys who drowned off Mumbai's coast and a woman who was killed in an accident caused by strong winds in Gujarat. Search and rescue operations were still ongoing to find another person who drowned off Mumbai.



Experts say climate change is leading to an increase in cyclones in the Arabian Sea region, making preparations for natural disasters all the more urgent.



At a relief camp for displaced people in the Pakistani village of Gharo in Sindh province, wage laborer Allah Noor, 59, said soldiers came and evacuated them amid a strong windstorm.



In Kutch, where the cyclone was expected to hit land, 57-year-old boat owner and businessman Adam Karim Dhobi said this was the worst storm he'd seen since 1998.



"We have parked our boats in safe places," Dhobi said. "We are praying to God that this cyclone doesn't cause too much damage here."



The Press Trust of India news agency said nearly 50,000 people have been evacuated to relief camps in Gujarat. Nikhil Mudholkar from the National Disaster Response Force who was overseeing relief operations in Devbhoomi Dwarka district along Gujarat's coast, said they were fully prepared and were now in waiting mode.



"We have deployed 23 teams and have moved everyone living near the coast to safer grounds," Mudholkar added. "Windspeeds have picked up now and rains have started too."



In Pakistan, despite strong winds and rain, authorities said all people from vulnerable areas have been moved to safer places in the southern districts, including Thatta, Keti Bandar, Sajawal and Badin - regions that only last summer were affected by the devastating floods that displaced thousands.



For many there, it ws a second displacement in less than a year. People packed up as many of their belongings they could into their cars and left - either on their own or under troop escort - heading to relief camps set up inside government buildings and schools.



At the Gharo relief camp, 80-year-old Bayan Bibi said there was no medicine for the sick available at the camp.



On Tuesday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif ordered the evacuations from risk areas and asked local authorities to arrange food, shelter and medical facilities for the displaced. Pakistan's Climate Minister Sherry Rehman urged people not to panic but work with the authorities, promising they would be taken to safer places.



Furthermore, more than 100,000 people have been evacuated from the path of a fierce cyclone heading towards India and Pakistan, with forecasters warning Wednesday it could devastate homes and tear down power lines.



Biparjoy, meaning "disaster" in Bengali, is making its way across the Arabian Sea and is expected to make landfall as a "very severe cyclonic storm" on Thursday evening, government weather monitors said.



Powerful winds, storm surges and lashing rains were forecast to hammer a 325-kilometre (200-mile) stretch of coast between Mandvi in India's Gujarat state and Karachi in Pakistan.



India's Meteorological Department predicted the storm will hit near the Indian port of Jakhau late Thursday, warning of "total destruction" of traditional mud and straw thatched homes.



At the usually bustling Jakhau port, sounds of activity were replaced by the howls of wind and the roar of rough seas.

Gusts battered more than 30 large fishing boats dragged up out of the water onto the shore, as dozens of stray dogs roamed around the port's entrance. �AP, AFP



