Blinken heads to China this weekend on mission to salvage sinking ties and keep communications open







Blinken will be the most senior U.S. official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office. His visit had initially been planned for earlier this year but was postponed indefinitely after the discovery and shootdown of what the U.S. said was a Chinese spy balloon over the United States.



Since then, however, there have been lower-level engagements between the U.S. and China despite ongoing hostility and recriminations over both sides' actions in the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea, China's refusal to condemn Russia for its war against Ukraine, and allegations from Washington that Beijing is attempting to boost its worldwide surveillance capabilities, including in Cuba.

The State Department said Blinken had spoken with his Chinese counterpart, Foreign Minister Qin Gang, on Tuesday night to confirm his trip, which will begin on Sunday and was first reported by The Associated Press and other news organizations last week. Blinken will leave Washington late Friday.



"While in Beijing, Secretary Blinken will meet with senior PRC officials where he will discuss the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to responsibly manage the U.S.-PRC relationship," the department said, using the acronym for the People's Republic of China. "He will also raise bilateral issues of concern, global and regional matters, and potential cooperation on shared transnational challenges."



In its readout of the phone call, China's foreign ministry said Qin urged the United States to respect "China's core concerns" such as the issue of Taiwan's self-rule, "stop interfering in China's internal affairs, and stop harming China's sovereignty, security and development interests in the name of competition."



Qin noted China-U.S. ties "have encountered new difficulties and challenges" since the beginning of the year, and the two sides' responsibility is to work together to properly manage differences, promote exchanges and cooperation and stabilize relations, it said.



Meanwhile, China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday that relations between the two countries were facing "new difficulties and challenges", Beijing said.



"Since the beginning of the year, Sino-American relations have faced new difficulties and challenges," Qin said, according to a Chinese foreign ministry readout of a phone call between the two top diplomats.



"It's clear who is responsible," Qin said.



"China has always viewed and managed China-US relations in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation put forward by President Xi Jinping," he added.



The call between the two diplomats comes ahead of an expected visit by Blinken to China on Sunday.



Presidents Joe Biden and Xi met in Bali in November and agreed to try to stop high tensions from soaring out of control, including by sending Blinken to Beijing.



Blinken then abruptly cancelled a trip scheduled in early February after the United States said it detected -- and later shot down -- a Chinese surveillance balloon flying over the US mainland, drawing fury from US lawmakers and denials by Beijing. �AP, AFP



