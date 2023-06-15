Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 June, 2023, 2:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

At least 9 killed in ethnic clashes in Manipur, where 100 have died in month of violence

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

GUWAHATI, June 14:  Rival ethnic groups fired at each other in fresh violence in India's remote northeast that left at least nine people dead and some injured, officials said Wednesday.

Security forces rushed to Khamenlok village in Manipur state's Kangpokpi district after clashes broke out Tuesday night between the Kuki and Meitei communities, said L. Sushindro, a state government minister.

Police found nine bodies early Wednesday, a police officer said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk to reporters.

Three people have been reported missing, the officer said.

At least 100 people have been killed in severe ethnic clashes in Manipur state since May 3, and thousands of homes have been burned and shops and businesses vandalized.

Authorities have moved nearly 40,000 people from troubled areas to safer places.

India's Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state early this month and met community leaders to restore peace.

The violence started last month after protests by more than 50,000 Kukis and members of other predominantly Christian tribal communities in Churachandpur and adjoining districts in Manipur state.

They oppose the majority Meitei Hindu community's demand for a special status that would give them benefits including the right to farm on forest land, cheap bank loans, and health and educational facilities, as well as a specified quota of government jobs.

Minority hill community leaders say the Meitei community is comparatively well-off and that granting them more privileges would be unfair.

The Meiteis say employment quotas and other benefits for tribespeople would be protected.

Two-thirds of the state's 2.5 million people live in a valley that comprises roughly 10% of the state's total area. The Meiteis are Hindus while rival groups, including the Kuki and other tribes, are mostly Christian and mainly live in the surrounding hill districts. Ethnic Muslims constitute about 8% of the state population.    �AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US pushing India to seal big armed drone buy for Modi visit
Deadly Russian missile strikes hit Ukraine
India, Pakistani coasts on high alert
Blinken heads to China this weekend on mission to salvage sinking ties and keep communications open
At least 9 killed in ethnic clashes in Manipur, where 100 have died in month of violence
Hospital doctors in England stage 72-hour walkout
6,000 Myanmar civilians killed in 20 months post coup: Report
Trump to surrender to face charges in secret documents case


Latest News
Youth stabbed dead in N'ganj
Razzaque for creating 200-300 mushroom entrepreneurs in every upazila
Man injured in Narayanganj TV blast dies
BB okays Digital Bank guideline
Electrician died from electrocution in Chandpur
Govt's knees start trembling after US imposes sanctions: Fakhrul
2 killed, 20 injured in Kushtia clash
AL govt set high standard in holding free election: PM
Tk 758crore realised as toll from Padma Bridge in a year
Two jailed for life in arms smuggling case
Most Read News
Expatriate shot dead in Munshiganj
Benefits of donating blood
Some ways of lessening heat wave impacts  
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins
Woman, daughter found dead in Badda house, husband held
US sanctions: China supports Sheikh Hasina's position
RMG worker killed in road accident, highway blocked for 3 hrs
Week-long Mongolian Food Festival begins in Ctg
PM urges global community to invest in social justice for peaceful world
Employment for the youth is a must
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft