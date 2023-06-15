Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 June, 2023, 2:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Hospital doctors in England stage 72-hour walkout

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

LONDON, June 14: Hospital doctors in England began a new 72-hour strike over pay on Wednesday, prompting warnings from health officials of huge disruption to patients and services.

The strike is the latest in the state-funded National Health Service (NHS), which has also seen nurses and other medical staff picket for more pay.

The walk-out by junior doctors -- those below consultant level -- started at 7:00 am (0600 GMT) and is set to last until Saturday.

The British Medical Association's Junior Doctors Committee says medics have seen a 26 percent pay cut in real terms in the last 15 years, as salaries have failed to keep pace with soaring inflation.

They want pay restored to 2008-2009 levels but the government says that would mean an average pay award of about 35 percent this year and is too costly.

Instead, it has offered an extra five percent.

The BMA has warned that while it was open to further talks, it would stage further strikes in the coming months if the government sticks to its offer.

At a picket line outside University College Hospital in London, 27-year-old trainee anaesthetist Arianna Zembryzcka said she was struggling to pay rent. The government's offer was "frankly disrespectful and disgraceful" and would not cover this year's inflation "let alone years of pay erosion", she said.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US pushing India to seal big armed drone buy for Modi visit
Deadly Russian missile strikes hit Ukraine
India, Pakistani coasts on high alert
Blinken heads to China this weekend on mission to salvage sinking ties and keep communications open
At least 9 killed in ethnic clashes in Manipur, where 100 have died in month of violence
Hospital doctors in England stage 72-hour walkout
6,000 Myanmar civilians killed in 20 months post coup: Report
Trump to surrender to face charges in secret documents case


Latest News
Youth stabbed dead in N'ganj
Razzaque for creating 200-300 mushroom entrepreneurs in every upazila
Man injured in Narayanganj TV blast dies
BB okays Digital Bank guideline
Electrician died from electrocution in Chandpur
Govt's knees start trembling after US imposes sanctions: Fakhrul
2 killed, 20 injured in Kushtia clash
AL govt set high standard in holding free election: PM
Tk 758crore realised as toll from Padma Bridge in a year
Two jailed for life in arms smuggling case
Most Read News
Expatriate shot dead in Munshiganj
Benefits of donating blood
Some ways of lessening heat wave impacts  
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins
Woman, daughter found dead in Badda house, husband held
US sanctions: China supports Sheikh Hasina's position
RMG worker killed in road accident, highway blocked for 3 hrs
Week-long Mongolian Food Festival begins in Ctg
PM urges global community to invest in social justice for peaceful world
Employment for the youth is a must
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft