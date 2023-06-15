





His Namaz-e-Janaza was held in Jajira area under Charfalkon Union in the upazila on Wednesday morning.

Later on, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.



Lokman Hossain.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Freedom Fighter (FF) Lokman Hossain Paramanik of Khidramalanchi Village under Bagatipara Upazila in the district died of heart failure at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital at 1:30 pm on Tuesday. He was 82.



His Namaz-e-Janaza was held in Khidramalanchi area at 7 pm on Tuesday.



Later on, he was buried with state honour at a graveyard in the area.



