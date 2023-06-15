Video
Obituary

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondents ABM Humayun Kabir

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: ABM Humayun Kabir, head teacher of Charjangalia Gonipur Government Primary School in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district, died on Tuesday. He   was 54.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was held in Jajira area under Charfalkon Union in the upazila on Wednesday morning.
Later on, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.
He left behind his wife, one son, one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.
Lokman Hossain.
BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Freedom Fighter (FF) Lokman Hossain Paramanik of Khidramalanchi Village under Bagatipara Upazila in the district died of heart failure at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital at 1:30 pm on Tuesday. He was 82.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was held in Khidramalanchi area at 7 pm on Tuesday.

Later on, he was buried with state honour at a graveyard in the area.

FF Lokman left behind his one son, three daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.



