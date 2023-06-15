Two to die, seven get life term in murder, drug, rape cases







CUMILLA: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced two persons to death for killing a man in Homna Upazila in 2010.



Comilla Additional District and Sessions Judge Rozina Khan delivered the verdict on Wednesday in absence of the convicts.

The two convicts were also fined Tk 20,000 each at that time.



The death row convicts are: Md Majnu Mia and Kabir Mia.



According to the prosecution, Abdul Karim, 35, a resident of Bagmara Paschimpara Village in Homna Upazila of the district, was killed on July 28, 2010.



Later on, police recovered his body from the Titas River on August 2, 2010.



Brother of the deceased filed a case with Homna Police Station (PS) against six people in this regard.

Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.



Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



NOAKHALI: A court in the district on Monday sentenced three people to life-term of imprisonment for killing a youth in Begumganj Upazila in 2020.



Noakhali District and Sessions Judge Nilufar Sultana handed down the verdict at noon in absence of the convicts.



The condemned convicts are: Md Sohrab Hossain, 26, son of Ahmed Ullah; Nawaz Sharif, 26, son of Abul Kashem; and Md Riaz, 27, son of Ismail Labour. All of them are residents of Hazipur area under Chowmuhani Municipality in Begumganj Upazila.



The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer one more year in jail.



Public Prosecutor (PP) of the court Advocate Gulzar Ahmed Juwel confirmed the matter.



According to the prosecution, the accused hacked Daulatuzzaman Joy, 32, a technician of Life Care Hospital Pathology Lab at Chowmuhani, to injure at Hazipur area in the evening of May 13, 2020. Later on, Joy succumbed to his injuries at Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital on May 15 in 2020 while undergoing treatment.



The deceased's father Abdur Rahman lodged a murder case with Begumganj PS in this regard.



Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet to the court after investigation accusing four people.



Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



The court also acquitted another accused, named Md Belal, as the allegations brought against were not proven.



NARAYAGANJ: A court in the district on Monday sentenced two persons to life-term in jail in a drug case filed in 2021.



Narayanganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Ummey Sharaban Tahura passed the verdict in presence of the convicts.



The convicts are: Md Ziarul of Godagari Upazila in Rajshahi, and Jony Ahmed of the same area.



According to the PP Abdur Rahim, on March 9, 2021, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the duo along with heroin from Amlabo area of Rupganj Upazila. Following the incident, RAB as plaintiff filed a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Rupganj PS.



After examining the witnesses and evidences, the court handed down the verdict.

FARIDPUR: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment in rape case filed in 2020.



District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Hafizur Rahman handed down the verdict.



The condemned convict is Md Shamim Molla, 33, a resident of Piarpur Village in Sadar Upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh.



According to the case statement, Shamim violated a teenage girl on May 12 in 2020.



Later on, the victim's mother, as a plaintiff, lodged a case with Faridpur Kotwali PS in this connection.



Police submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation, and following this, the court pronounced the verdict after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

CHATTOGRAM: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a young man to life-term in jail for trading drug in 2020.



Chattogram 5th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Court Judge Nargis Akhter delivered the verdict in the afternoon.



The convicted is Md Ayas, 23, hails from Ward No. 2 of Cox's Bazar Municipality.



The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.



According to the prosecution, acting on a tip-off, a team of Department of Narcotics Control detained Md Ayas along with 24,000 yaba tablets from Chandgaon PS area in the city on May 4, 2020.



A case was filed with with the PS against him in this regard on the same day.



Police submitted the charge-sheet to the court on July 28 in 2020 while the court framed charges against him on March 6, 2022.



After examining the case records, the charge-sheet and hearing of a total of six prosecution witnesses, the court delivered the verdict in presence of the convict.



