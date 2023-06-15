|
UP member arrested for raping teenager in Satkhira
|
SATKHIRA, June 14: Police arrested a union parishad (UP) member on Monday night for raping an eighth grader and blackmailing her after recording videos of it in Shyamnagar Upazila of the district on December 28, 2022.
The arrested is Shahidul Islam Abir alias Abiar Rahman, 50. He is a member of Ward No. 7 under Burigoalini UP in the upazila.
Later on, the victim filed a case with Shyamnagar Police Station (PS) accusing three people, said Md Shakayetul Islam, sub-inspector of the PS.
The other accused are Hasanul Islam Samchuddin, 40, and Abu Naeem, 22, he said.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shyamnagar PS Nurul Islam Badal said being informed, police arrested the main accused from his house.
During primary investigation, Shahidul Islam Abir confessed his crime.
Efforts are going on to arrest the other accused, the OC added.