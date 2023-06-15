Video
Home Countryside

UP member arrested for raping teenager in Satkhira

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent


SATKHIRA, June 14: Police arrested a union parishad (UP) member on Monday night for raping an eighth grader and blackmailing her after recording videos of it in Shyamnagar Upazila of the district on December 28, 2022.

The arrested is Shahidul Islam Abir alias Abiar Rahman, 50. He is a member of Ward No. 7 under Burigoalini UP in the upazila.
According to the case statement, Abir often used to harass the victim and on the night of December 28, 2022, he lured the teenage girl saying that he will marry her and took her to an empty space. He along with his two cohorts fed the victim an aesthetic medicine mixed juice, and then violated her repeatedly. They also filmed the incident and rapped her several times by threatening her to release the recorded video on the internet.

Later on, the victim filed a case with Shyamnagar Police Station (PS) accusing three people, said Md Shakayetul Islam, sub-inspector of the PS.

The other accused are Hasanul Islam Samchuddin, 40, and Abu Naeem, 22, he said.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shyamnagar PS Nurul Islam Badal said being informed, police arrested the main accused from his house.

During primary investigation, Shahidul Islam Abir confessed his crime.

Efforts are going on to arrest the other accused, the OC added.


