10 shops burnt in Habiganj







The incident took place in Ikram Bazaar of the upazila at around 11 pm. The fire originated from an electric short circuit at a grocery shop of one Hafiz Mia and soon engulfed the adjacent nine shops.



Habiganj Fire Service and Civil Defence official Md Jahangir Alam said on information, firefighters rushed there and extinguished the blaze with the help of locals and affected businessmen.

HABIGANJ, June 14: At least 10 shops were gutted by fire that broke out in Baniachang Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.The incident took place in Ikram Bazaar of the upazila at around 11 pm. The fire originated from an electric short circuit at a grocery shop of one Hafiz Mia and soon engulfed the adjacent nine shops.Habiganj Fire Service and Civil Defence official Md Jahangir Alam said on information, firefighters rushed there and extinguished the blaze with the help of locals and affected businessmen.