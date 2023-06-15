Two found dead in Kushtia, Chattogram







KUSHTIA: The body of a student of Dhaka University (DU), who went missing on Monday while taking bath in Gorai River, was found floating after nearly 43 hours in Gorai Railway Bridge area of Kumarkhali Upazila in the district on Wednesday morning.



The student was identified as Tanvir, 23, son of Abdul Malek, a resident of Barguna Sadar Upazila. He was a fourth-year student in the Pharmacy Department of DU.

Md Bakhtiar Uddin, inspector of Kumarkhali Fire Service Station, said they started the rescue operation, for the third consecutive day, at 7 am on Wednesday and found the body of the missing student floating in river at around 11:15 am.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kumarkhali Police Station (PS) Md Mohsin Hossain said that the body of has been recovered and legal process is underway to hand over the body to his family members.



Meanwhile, fire service and Kumarkhali PS sources said 13 students of the Pharmacy Department of DU went to visit various places in Meherpur and Kushtia. Three of them went to the Gorai River to bathe, where Tanvir drowned.



CHATTOGRAM: Police recovered the body of a woman from a ditch in Barabkunda area of Sitakunda Upazila in the district on Monday.



The deceased was identified as Selina Akter, 24, wife of Md Arif of Barabkunda Natunpara area in the upazila.



Quoting the deceased's family members, Sitakunda PS OC Tofail Ahmed said Selina went out of the house for shopping on Sunday evening, but did not return.



Later on, locals found the body of Selina in a ditch on Monday morning and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy. No injury marks was found in the body.



Police, however, detained Arif, husband of the deceased, for interrogation. During primary interrogation, Arif informed the law enforcers that Selina was mentally unstable.



However, police are investigating the matter, the OC added.



