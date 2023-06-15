Onion prices increase again in Rajshahi







In a three-day gap, the Indian onion price has shot up by Tk 20 per kilogram (kg) while the local one by Tk 10.



Traders said, despite import from India, the onion price is yet to fall. But customers said, due to trick by wholesalers, the onion price has gone up.

Imported onion was selling at Tk 60 on Saturday against Tk 40 on Tuesday. Local onion is selling at Tk 80 per kg against previous Tk 70.



A retailer at Sahebbazar Alal Uddin said, the wholesalers are charging higher rate, and that is why retail sale is taking place higher price.



An onion customer at the bazaar Mousumi Islam said, "I thought the imported onion would cut the price a bit. I also heard the price has decreased. So I came to purchase bulk of onion, but I got disappointed seeing the increase." It needs to be monitored, she added.



A warehouse owner of Masterpara Md Jony Islam said, after import from India, per kg onion was selling at Tk 30-40. The import was made at Tk 20-25 per kg, he added.



He further said, the root reason is that onion goes to the retail markets from importers via warehouses to sell at a higher price. The price hike is fluctuating between importers and retail traders. "We should not be blamed," he maintained.



A visit on Sunday to Saheb Bazar, Horgram Bazar, Shalbagan Bazar and Talamari Bazar found per Haali broiler red eggs (four pieces) was selling at Tk 40 against Tk 46 one week back. Besides, white ones is selling at Tk 36-38 per Haali. Local hen and duck eggs are available at Tk 54 per Haali.



Per kg broiler hen is selling at Tk 180-190 against Tk 200 one week back. After price decrease, Sonali hen is selling at Tk 250 per kg. Local hen is selling at Tk 480 per kg against last week's Tk 520.



Prices of beef and mutton are unchanged. At present per kg beef is selling at Tk 720 while mutton at Tk 1,000.



Big Hilsa is selling at Tk 1,600 per kg, Bagda shrimp at Tk 800, Galda at Tk 1,000, medium shrimp at Tk 1,300, butter fish at Tk 550, Tengra (Gagetic mystus) and Shing (Stinging catfish) at Tk 600 each, Pungus at Tk 180, farmed climbing fish at Tk 550, local one at Tk 600, big Tilapia at Tk 250, small one at Tk 150, Ruhi at Tk 250, and Katla at Tk 350 per kg.



Per kg imported potato is selling at Tk 35 while local one at Tk 50. Local ginger is selling at Tk 180 per kg while Indian one at Tk 160. Garlic is selling at Tk 200 per kg. Pointed gourd and green papaya are selling at Tk 50 each per kg. Okra and bitter gourd are selling at Tk 40, and cucumber, Borboti and ridge gourd are selling each at Tk 50 per kg. In the last week, almost all these were selling at about Tk 100.



District Bazar Monitoring Officer Monowar Hossain said, of the imported onions one Nashik is of rich species and its price has been fixed at Tk 60 per kg. Others' prices have been kept lower, he added.

"As we have got complaint from you we will start to monitor imported onion prices," he maintained.



