Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 June, 2023, 2:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Lightning kills boy in Laxmipur

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent


LAXMIPUR, June 14: A teenage boy was killed by a lightning strike in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Naim Hossain, 14, son of Abdul Halim, a resident of Abirnagar Village under Ward No. 12 of the municipality. He worked as a carpenter.
According to local sources, thunderbolt struck on Naim at around 3 pm when he was working beside the Ramgati-Lakshmipur regional highway area, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctors declared Naim Hossain dead.

Local Ward Councillor Riaz Patwari Raju confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Two to die, seven get life term in murder, drug, rape cases
UP member arrested for raping teenager in Satkhira
10 shops burnt in Habiganj
Two found dead in Kushtia, Chattogram
Onion prices increase again in Rajshahi
Lightning kills boy in Laxmipur
News of constructing bridge over Gazikhali River celebrated


Latest News
Youth stabbed dead in N'ganj
Razzaque for creating 200-300 mushroom entrepreneurs in every upazila
Man injured in Narayanganj TV blast dies
BB okays Digital Bank guideline
Electrician died from electrocution in Chandpur
Govt's knees start trembling after US imposes sanctions: Fakhrul
2 killed, 20 injured in Kushtia clash
AL govt set high standard in holding free election: PM
Tk 758crore realised as toll from Padma Bridge in a year
Two jailed for life in arms smuggling case
Most Read News
Expatriate shot dead in Munshiganj
Benefits of donating blood
Some ways of lessening heat wave impacts  
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins
Woman, daughter found dead in Badda house, husband held
US sanctions: China supports Sheikh Hasina's position
RMG worker killed in road accident, highway blocked for 3 hrs
Week-long Mongolian Food Festival begins in Ctg
PM urges global community to invest in social justice for peaceful world
Employment for the youth is a must
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], adve[email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft