Lightning kills boy in Laxmipur

LAXMIPUR, June 14: A teenage boy was killed by a lightning strike in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Naim Hossain, 14, son of Abdul Halim, a resident of Abirnagar Village under Ward No. 12 of the municipality. He worked as a carpenter.According to local sources, thunderbolt struck on Naim at around 3 pm when he was working beside the Ramgati-Lakshmipur regional highway area, which left him critically injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctors declared Naim Hossain dead.Local Ward Councillor Riaz Patwari Raju confirmed the incident.