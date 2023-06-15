|
Lightning kills boy in Laxmipur
|
LAXMIPUR, June 14: A teenage boy was killed by a lightning strike in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Naim Hossain, 14, son of Abdul Halim, a resident of Abirnagar Village under Ward No. 12 of the municipality. He worked as a carpenter.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctors declared Naim Hossain dead.
Local Ward Councillor Riaz Patwari Raju confirmed the incident.