News of constructing bridge over Gazikhali River celebrated





At least 20 villages of Saturia Upazila of Manikganj District and Dhamrai Upazila of Dhaka District suddenly felt that the joys of Eid came to their home at the news of approving an 81-metre-long bridge on the Gazikhali River.



Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) published an e-tender notice for constricting the 81-metre-long PC girder bridge costing around Tk 8 crore at Bachat Village under Saturia Upazila of Manikanj District to ease decades' long sufferings of more than one lakh villagers of both Manikganj and Dhaka districts.





According to field sources, this bridge will also quickly connect people of at least 20 remote villages of two upazilas--Saturia and Dhamrai. They will also communicate with capital Dhaka very easily.



Earlier, local people proposed the name of the bridge as 'Shaheed Sheikh Russel Bridge', who was brutally assassinated at the black night of August 15 in 1971, along with Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his other family members.



On hearing the news of publishing e-tender for constricting the bridge, thousands of local people from the adjacent remote villages, started different kinds of celebration on Monday.



In the morning, activists of Bachat Bridge Implementation Struggle Committee, which had organized various programmes to realise the demand of the bridge for long time, and villagers started distributing sweetmeats to every house of Bachat Village.



On the other hand, children, teenagers and women enjoyed the enthusiasm of splashing colour on each other. Pedestrians also joined in this joyous celebration.



Another phase of the celebration started on Monday night, which was followed by cultural events that continued till late night.



Youths were seen busy conducting colourful fireworks.



Local people organized this exceptional celebration event titled 'Thank you Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina'.



There was no chief guest, no special guest in this programme for thanking Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Habibullah Mizan, president of Bachat Bridge Implementation Struggle Committee, presided over the meeting while General Secretary Aminul Islam delivered the welcome speech.



Among others, Chief Advisor of Bridge Implementation Struggle Committee Engineer Abul Bashar, Member of Manikganj Zilla Parishad Razzak Hossain Raj, Chairman of Saturia Union Parishad Anwar Hossain Pintu, DGM of Saturia Zone of Manikganj Pally Bidyut Samity Engineer Obaidullah Al Masum, President of Saturia Press Club Md Nazrul Islam, General Secretary of Saturia Press Club Engineer Lutfor Rahman, and Manikganj District Correspondent of SATV Hasan Foyzi spoke at the function and thanked the Prime Minister for gifting the bridge.

