Thursday, 15 June, 2023, 2:24 AM
4,53,000 families to get VGF rice in Kishoreganj

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, June 14: The government will give 10 kg of free rice to each of the 4,53,364 poor families under the Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) programme on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha.

The distribution programme is starting in 13 upazilas and eight municipalities of the district.

Kishoreganj Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Lutfur Rahman said 306.340 metric tons (MT) rice for Itna Upazila, 250.700 MT for Mithamoin, 294.410 MT for Austagram, 244.530 MT for Tarail, 235.240 MT for Nikli, 448.540 MT for Karimganj, 293.320 MT for Hossainpur, 501.870 MT for Katiadi, 155.580 MT for Bhairab, 352.460 MT for Bajitpur, 350.900 MT for Pakundia, 278.300 for Kuliarchar and 559.580 MT for Kishoreganj Sadar have been allocated.

Meanwhile, among the eight municipalities, Kishoreganj and Bhairab municipalities have been provided 46.210 MT each, Bajitpur, Karimganj, Kuliarchar, Hossainpur and Katiadi municipalities have been allocated 30.810 MT each, and 15.400 MT for Pakundia Municipality.


