Tech Edn Week begins at Kaptai Sweden Polytechnic







Kaptai Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rumon Dey inaugurated the education week at the institute at 9:30 am.



This year's theme of the week is - 'Smart Education Smart Country, Sheikh Hasina's Bangladesh'.

On this occasion, a discussion was held, and it was presided over by Acting Principal of the institute Mohammad Abdul Matin Hawlader.



Kaptai Upazila Project Implementation Officer Ruhul Amin, Assistant Information Officer Delwar Hossain, Kaptai Press Club President Kazi Mosharraf Hossain, and its former president Kabir Hossain, among others, were also present at that time.



Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out from the institute premises in the morning, which ended at Natunbazar after parading the main streets of the upazila town.



