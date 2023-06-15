Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 June, 2023, 2:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Tech Edn Week begins at Kaptai Sweden Polytechnic

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, June 14: Technical and Vocational Education Week began at Kaptai Sweden Polytechnic Institute in the upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Kaptai Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rumon Dey inaugurated the education week at the institute at 9:30 am.

This year's theme of the week is - 'Smart Education Smart Country, Sheikh Hasina's Bangladesh'.

On this occasion, a discussion was held, and it was presided over by Acting Principal of the institute Mohammad Abdul Matin Hawlader.

Kaptai Upazila Project Implementation Officer Ruhul Amin, Assistant Information Officer Delwar Hossain, Kaptai Press Club President Kazi Mosharraf Hossain, and its former president Kabir Hossain, among others, were also present at that time.

Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out from the institute premises in the morning, which ended at Natunbazar after parading the main streets of the upazila town.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Two to die, seven get life term in murder, drug, rape cases
UP member arrested for raping teenager in Satkhira
10 shops burnt in Habiganj
Two found dead in Kushtia, Chattogram
Onion prices increase again in Rajshahi
Lightning kills boy in Laxmipur
News of constructing bridge over Gazikhali River celebrated


Latest News
Youth stabbed dead in N'ganj
Razzaque for creating 200-300 mushroom entrepreneurs in every upazila
Man injured in Narayanganj TV blast dies
BB okays Digital Bank guideline
Electrician died from electrocution in Chandpur
Govt's knees start trembling after US imposes sanctions: Fakhrul
2 killed, 20 injured in Kushtia clash
AL govt set high standard in holding free election: PM
Tk 758crore realised as toll from Padma Bridge in a year
Two jailed for life in arms smuggling case
Most Read News
Expatriate shot dead in Munshiganj
Benefits of donating blood
Some ways of lessening heat wave impacts  
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins
Woman, daughter found dead in Badda house, husband held
US sanctions: China supports Sheikh Hasina's position
RMG worker killed in road accident, highway blocked for 3 hrs
Week-long Mongolian Food Festival begins in Ctg
PM urges global community to invest in social justice for peaceful world
Employment for the youth is a must
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], adve[email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft