Eight people murdered in 7 districts







NOAKHALI: A woman and her daughter were hacked to death reportedly by miscreants in the municipality area of Sadar Upazila in the district on Wednesday morning.

Police, however, arrested a man in this connection. But the motive behind the killing could not be known immediately.

The deceased were identified as Nur Nahar Begum, 45, wife of Fazle Azim Kochi, and their school going daughter Fatema Azim Priyonti, residents of Ward No. 5 Guptanko Barlington area in the municipality.

Later on, locals rescued Fatema and rushed her to a hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police have recovered the bodies.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and necessary steps will be taken after investigation, the OC added.



MUNSHIGANJ: An expatriate was shot to death by his opponents over a land dispute in Sadar Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The incident took place in Purbarakhi Village under Shilai Union in the upazila at around 2 am.

The deceased was identified as Malaysia expatriate Shyamal Bepari, 38, son of late Abdul Gani Bepari, a resident of that village. He came to his village home about six months back.

The deceased's relatives alleged that a group of 10 to 15 people came to Shyamal's home and shot him while he was sleeping alone in his residence at around 2 am over a previous land dispute, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued Shyamal in critical condition and took him to Munshiganj General Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Being informed, police recovered the body.



Superintendent of Police in Munshiganj Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman Al-Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.

SUNAMGANJ: A teenage boy, who was stabbed to injure by miscreants in Chhatak Upazila of the district about 17 days back, succumbed to his injuries at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital at dawn on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Shakhawat Hossain Ifti, 18, son of Islampur Union Parishad Panel Chairman Sunu Mia in Chhatak Upazila. He was a student at Chhatak Degree College.

The deceased's paternal uncle Kashmir Chapal confirmed the death news.

According to local sources, Ifti had an altercation with one Arafat over eve teasing of a female student by Arafat at Chhatak Degree College on May 29 last. As a sequel to it, a group of miscreants attacked on Ifti on May 30 last, and stabbed him indiscriminately, leaving the teenage boy severely injured.

Injured Ifti was rescued and admitted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at dawn on Wednesday while undergoing treatment.

A case was filed with Chhatak PS accusing one Ashid Ali, 65, and his three sons Arafat, 22, Kamal Hossain, 32, and Jahir Mia, 24.



Assistant Superintend of Police (Chhatak Doara Circle) Ranjay Chandra Mallick confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.



UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A man has been killed during an exchange of fire between two criminal gangs in a Rohingya camp in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Ukhiya Camp Block 10 at around 5 am.

The deceased was identified as Bashir Ullah, 35, son of Fazu Mia of the same block.

The two gangs are Arsa and RSO, the camp residents claimed.

According to the camp sources, a gunfight took place in between the gangs at around 5 am at Camp No. 10 that left Bashir Ullah critically wounded.

He, later, succumbed to his injuries on the way to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Ukhiya PS OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali said, "We heard that a Rohingya man was killed in a gunfight between two groups. Legal steps in this regard are under process."

NILPHAMARI: A woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband in Domar Upazila in the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Meghna Rani, 35, wife of Nirmal Chandra of Atiabari Village in the upazila.

Police arrested the accused Nirmal Chandra, 40.



According to police, Nirmal Chandra strangled his wife Meghna to death due to a quarrel over family feud at about 8 am.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the spot and sent it to Nilphamari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Domar PS OC Mahmud Un Nabi said, legal action is under process against the accused in this connection.

SYLHET: A university student was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified miscreants in Balaganj Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Atiqur Rahman, 25, son of Ekhlasur Rahman of Bongaon Village under Dewabazar Union in the upazila. He was a student of North East University, Sylhet.

According to police, some young men stabbed Atiqur in front of his house over a previous enmity.

He was rescued in a critical condition and taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital at about 6 pm where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Balaganj PS OC Ramaprasad Chakraborty said, two people have been detained for questioning about the incident.

'We have continued the operation to arrest the people involved in the incident', the OC added.

NARSINGDI: A watchman was allegedly hacked to death by miscreants in Raipura Upazila of the district early Monday.

The incident happened at 'Atas Ali Bazar' under Nilakshya Union of the upazila at around 2 am.

The victim was Abdul Karim, 45, a resident of Sonakandi Village of the upazila.

Nilakshya Union Beat Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Abdus Salam said deceased Abdul Karim used to work as a watchman in the market. At around 2 am on Monday, a gang of miscreants beat Abdul Karim to death.

Later on, being informed, police recovered the body from the spot and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Legal action is under process in the incident, the SI added.



