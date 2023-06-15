Video
Home Sports

SAFF Championship 2023

Bangladesh, Cambodia play friendly match today

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh national football team will take on the Cambodia opponent in a FIFA international friendly match today (Thursday) at 6:00 pm there. The match is part of Bangladesh boys' preparation for the upcoming SAFF Championship.

Playing the friendly match against Cambodia, the Bangladesh team will fly to the Indian city of Bengaluru where the SAFF Championship 2023, the 14th edition of the Championship, is set to be held from 21 June to 5 July.

Cambodia is better in ranking as it is at the 176th position while Bangladesh is the 192th as per the latest FIFA World Ranking, published on 6 Apr 2023.

However, history is favouring the visitors. Playing against each other five times in different international events, Bangladesh won four. The other match saw a tie.

In the AFC Challenge Cup match between the two in 2006, Bangladesh registered a 2-1 win. The Nehru Cup 2007 match between them was a 1-1 draw. In three international friendly matches held in 2009, 2019 and 2022, Bangladesh defeated the opponent by an identical 1-0 margin.

Previously on Monday, the boys registered a 1-0 win against Royal Cambodian Armed Forces FA, also known as the Tiffy Army for sponsorship reasons, in a practice match.

The win in the practice match was expected to boost the morale of Bangladesh ahead of the FIFA international friendly match.

In the SAFF Championship, Bangladesh in Group-B will play its first match in the tournament against powerful Lebanon on 22 June. The second match is against the Maldives on 25 June while the third match is against Bhutan on 28 June.

Ahead of the regional tournament, the boys will try to have the best preparation they can. A win is much expected by the fans. Today they will be waiting for a good performance from the boys in red and green jerseys.



