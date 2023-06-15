Video
Sheikh Russel 19th National Long-distance Swimming Competition held

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023

Sheikh Russel 19th National Long-distance Swimming Competition held

Sheikh Russel 19th National Long-distance Swimming Competition held

Chief of Naval Staff and Bangladesh Swimming Federation (BSF) president Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal poses for photograph along with winners and other officials after the prize giving ceremony of 'Sheikh Russel 19th National Long-distance Swimming Competition-2023' on Wednesday.

The competition was held in the Gomti river of Cumilla district, organised by Bangladesh Swimming Federation in association with Bangladesh Navy.

Mohammad Faisal of Bangladesh Army and Sonia Akter of Bangladesh Navy clinched the first position in the men's and women's categories respectively.

Faisal covered a distance of 15-km from Kongsanagar to Debidar in 1 hour 39 minutes 45 seconds while in the women's category, Sonia covered distance of 10-km from Kongsanagar to Debidar in 1 hour 13 minutes 20 seconds.    photo: Observer DESK


