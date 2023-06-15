Khaled Monsur gets Grand Master Degree







He earned black belt (1 st Dan) from the Bangladesh judo and karate federation in 1979.



He was the first in the country to achieve this honour. This year he will attend the reception in America.

World traditional karate union and world orthodox Goju Ryu karate organisation of America at its headquarters in Florida the council unanimously awarded the grandmaster degree to hanshi khaled monsur chowdhury, president of Asian Goju Ryu karate federation and founder of Goju Ryu karate in Bangladesh.He earned black belt (1 st Dan) from the Bangladesh judo and karate federation in 1979.He was the first in the country to achieve this honour. This year he will attend the reception in America.