Australia dominate Test batting rankings ahead of Ashes







In the latest weekly update from the International Cricket Council published on Wednesday, Marnus Labuschagne retains top spot with team-mates Steve Smith and Travis Head just below him.



The last time batsmen from the same side occupied the top three places was in 1984, when West Indies players Gordon Greenidge, Clive Lloyd and Larry Gomes filled the slots.

Smith scored a century in Australia's World Test Championship final win over India last week, while Head rises from sixth after scoring 163 in the same game at The Oval.



Joe Root is the highest England batter at sixth in the list.



Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has moved up to sixth in the bowling rankings after taking five wickets in the match against India.



His captain Pat Cummins remains third, with England's James Anderson second. The first Ashes Test begins at Edgbaston on Friday. �AFP



LONDON, JUNE 14: Australia will head into the Ashes series with their batters occupying the top three spots in the men's Test rankings.In the latest weekly update from the International Cricket Council published on Wednesday, Marnus Labuschagne retains top spot with team-mates Steve Smith and Travis Head just below him.The last time batsmen from the same side occupied the top three places was in 1984, when West Indies players Gordon Greenidge, Clive Lloyd and Larry Gomes filled the slots.Smith scored a century in Australia's World Test Championship final win over India last week, while Head rises from sixth after scoring 163 in the same game at The Oval.Joe Root is the highest England batter at sixth in the list.Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has moved up to sixth in the bowling rankings after taking five wickets in the match against India.His captain Pat Cummins remains third, with England's James Anderson second. The first Ashes Test begins at Edgbaston on Friday. �AFP