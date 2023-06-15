Video
Thursday, 15 June, 2023
Sports

Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023

Shanto, Joy lead Tigers to massive 1st innings total

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Shanto, Joy lead Tigers to massive 1st innings total

Shanto, Joy lead Tigers to massive 1st innings total

Bangladesh sans Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal posted 362 runs for five wickets at the end of day-1 of the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

This is the 2nd highest runs for Tigers that collected in a day of a Test. 374 against Sri Lanka at Chattogram in 2018 is their highest run in a day of a red-ball game.

However, Liton Das and Hashmatullah Shahidi both made their debut as Test captains, and Shahidi decided to bowl first winning the toss.

Afghan debutant Nijat Masood had a dreamy first delivery in Test cricket to pick up the wicket of Zakir Hasan as Zakir had to depart on one to call early jostle for the hosts. Bangladesh were on six for one after 1.1 overs at that juncture of the game.

Najmul Hussain Shanto pairing with young opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy started to slay visiting bowlers to prove that losing the toss on green turf was a blessing in disguise.

They started to accelerate the score as quick as an ODI match and the Tigers went for lunch posting 116 runs on board at a run rate of 4.83.

Shanto took 58 balls to complete his fifty and faced 100 balls to pick up the third century of his career. He pushed the outside off delivery from Amir Hamza in the 2nd delivery of the 38th over to reach the milestone.

The southpaw stopped on 146 off 175 with 23 boundaries and couple of over boundaries, who got a life when he was batting on 143.

It was the first delivery of the 55th over delivered by Nijat uprooted stumps of Shanto but the 3rd umpire found Nijat guilty for over stepping. Shanto however, failed to prolong his 2nd life.

It was not the only instance of untidiness of Afghan bowling and fielding. They produced 15 no balls, seven wides, eight byes and were sloppy in the field.

Joy whatsoever, hit 3rd fifty of his career, stopped on 76 after standing 212-run 2nd wicket partnership.

The Tigers however, posted 235 runs on the board losing two wickets before the tea-break. But they lost temperament after tea and lost three quick wickets as Mominul Haque (15) and skipper Liton Das (9) departed quickly after Shanto's dismissal.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Miraz later on, took the steering of the game and remained undivided adding 72 runs in the 6th wicket's partnership. Mushi was unbeaten on 41 and Miraz was on 43 till the last ball of the game.

Nijat took two wickets while Amir Hamza, Zahir Khan and Rahmat Shah shared one wicket each.



