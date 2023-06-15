Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 June, 2023, 2:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Low-profile Steijn replaces Heitinga as Ajax boss

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

AMSTERDAM, JUNE 14: Sparta Rotterdam coach Maurice Steijn was named Ajax's new boss by the Dutch club on Wednesday, taking over from the departed ex-Netherlands defender John Heitinga.

Heitinga's contract was not renewed at the end of last season as Ajax failed to qualify for the Champions League after finishing third in the Dutch top-tier.

The former Everton centre-back's departure came days after former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar announced he was resigning as chief executive.

Ajax's fortunes have flagged since the departure of Erik ten Hag for United in April 2022.

Steijn, 49, had been in charge at Sparta since 2022 after spells with Den Haag, VVV-Venlo, NAC Breda as well as Al-Wahda in the United Arab Emirates. "With all the clubs he worked for, the results exceeded the expectations," Ajax's director of football Sven Mislintat said in a club statement.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh, Cambodia play friendly match today
Sheikh Russel 19th National Long-distance Swimming Competition held
Khaled Monsur gets Grand Master Degree
Australia dominate Test batting rankings ahead of Ashes
Shanto, Joy lead Tigers to massive 1st innings total
BGF president happy over gymnasts' success
Trott laments Afghanistan's clueless bowling
Italy Nations League clash key for Spain coach De la Fuente


Latest News
Youth stabbed dead in N'ganj
Razzaque for creating 200-300 mushroom entrepreneurs in every upazila
Man injured in Narayanganj TV blast dies
BB okays Digital Bank guideline
Electrician died from electrocution in Chandpur
Govt's knees start trembling after US imposes sanctions: Fakhrul
2 killed, 20 injured in Kushtia clash
AL govt set high standard in holding free election: PM
Tk 758crore realised as toll from Padma Bridge in a year
Two jailed for life in arms smuggling case
Most Read News
Expatriate shot dead in Munshiganj
Benefits of donating blood
Some ways of lessening heat wave impacts  
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins
Woman, daughter found dead in Badda house, husband held
US sanctions: China supports Sheikh Hasina's position
RMG worker killed in road accident, highway blocked for 3 hrs
Week-long Mongolian Food Festival begins in Ctg
PM urges global community to invest in social justice for peaceful world
Employment for the youth is a must
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft