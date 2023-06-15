Low-profile Steijn replaces Heitinga as Ajax boss







Heitinga's contract was not renewed at the end of last season as Ajax failed to qualify for the Champions League after finishing third in the Dutch top-tier.



The former Everton centre-back's departure came days after former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar announced he was resigning as chief executive.

Ajax's fortunes have flagged since the departure of Erik ten Hag for United in April 2022.



Steijn, 49, had been in charge at Sparta since 2022 after spells with Den Haag, VVV-Venlo, NAC Breda as well as Al-Wahda in the United Arab Emirates. "With all the clubs he worked for, the results exceeded the expectations," Ajax's director of football Sven Mislintat said in a club statement. �AFP



