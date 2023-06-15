Video
Smart network construction requires skilled manpower: Mannan

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

"Skilled manpower is available not only to invent new technology, but also to ensure maximum use of it. For this, however, implementation is needed immediately."

So said Planning Minister, M. A. Mannan MP at a seminar to launch the "Smart Bangladesh Network", organized by the iDEA Foundation and ICT Division with the support of A2I (Aspire to Innovate) and Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF), on Wednesday. The minister expressed optimism about the prospects of the program.

Speaking about the need to continue Bangladesh's GDP growth, Planning Minister M. A. Mannan MPm speaking as the chief guest told the seminar: "Both public and private organizations are working towards the realization of Vision 2041. We hope to see more technological advancements in the goals of keeping poverty to a minimum, using paperless trade in building a cashless society, expansion of education at all levels, use of innovative technology in higher education, prosperity in agriculture, and creation of new employment opportunities with guaranteed employment for all."

Kazi M. Aminul Islam, former alternate executive director of World Bank, former secretary and former chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and chairman of IDEA Foundation presided over the seminar, in the presence of the special guest Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman.

Salman F. Rahman, MP said: "The Smart Bangladesh Network acts as a technology hub where everyone can come together and work together. Through this, everyone will be able to enjoy the benefits of counseling according to their needs. We need to create smart networks by empowering every citizen to use technology in their daily financial transactions. Also, there should be a focus on timely development to reach remote areas and benefit everyone. Our country has all kinds of skills to undertake this initiative but the private sector needs to come forward for its successful implementation."

The keynote and detailed plan of the network was presented by Anir Chowdhury, Policy Advisor, Aspire to Innovate (a2i) Programme, ICT Division and Hussain A Samad, Deputy Secretary and Lead Researcher, IDEA Foundation.

The seminar was also attended by Md. Abul Kalam Azad, Vice Chairman, iDEA Foundation, Former Principal Secretary and Chief Coordinator (SDG), Mohammad Shahidul Haque, Secretary, iDEA Foundation, Former Senior Secretary, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division, Lokman Hossain Miah, Executive Chairman (Senior Secretary), Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Prime Minister's Office and Md. Shamsul Arefin, Secretary, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division.

Speakers at the seminar also discussed the contribution of the public and private sectors to the four essential pillars of Vision 2041: Smart Citizen, Smart Government, Smart Society and Smart Economy. Together, these pillars will help to realize a "Developed and Prosperous Bangladesh" by 2041 and a "Safe and Planned Delta" by 2100.

The Innovation and Development Associates (IDEA) Foundation' is an association of socio-economic development associates in Bangladesh engaged in independent research, policy analysis, advocacy, consultancy and project implementation.


