BD announces 10pc tax discount for rooftop gardening







Local Government Minister Tazul Islam announced the plan at the secretariat on Wednesday and said a circular to this effect will be issued within a week.



The Dhaka North City Corporation had previously applied to the ministry about a 10 per cent rebate for rooftop gardening, he told reporters.

With that in mind, the government has now decided to extend the discount to all city corporations and municipal areas in the country, according to Tajul.

The government is offering a 10 per cent discount on holding tax for property owners who grow rooftop gardens in city corporations, and municipal areas across the country.Local Government Minister Tazul Islam announced the plan at the secretariat on Wednesday and said a circular to this effect will be issued within a week.The Dhaka North City Corporation had previously applied to the ministry about a 10 per cent rebate for rooftop gardening, he told reporters.With that in mind, the government has now decided to extend the discount to all city corporations and municipal areas in the country, according to Tajul.