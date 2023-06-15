Proposals to buy 33.6 lakh MMBtu LNG, 90,000 tonnes of fertilize, 12,500 tonnes sugar okayed







Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal virtually chaired the event.



Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division additional secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said the CCGP meeting approved a total of 12 proposals.

He said on a proposal of Petrobangla the government would procure some 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from M/S Excelerate Energy LP, United States with Taka 574.65 crore where per MMBtu LNG would cost $13.9.



Mahbub said in three separate proposals, Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) would procure some 30,000 tonnes of bagged granular urea fertilizer from KAFCO at a cost of Taka 104.44 crore with per ton fertilizer costing $319.87 against the previous price of $364.



BCIC would also procure 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertilizer from Fertiglobe Distribution Ltd, UAE under state-level agreement at a cost of Taka 94.14 crore with per ton costing $319.87 against the previous price of $319.17.

BCIC would also procure some 30,000 tonnes of bagged granular urea fertilizer from Muntajat , Qatar under the 17th lot under state-level agreement with around Taka 98.05 crore where per ton fertilizer would cost $300.33 down from the previous per ton price of $319.17.



The Cabinet Division additional secretary said following two separate proposals from the Ministry of Commerce, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) would procure some 12,500 tonnes of sugar from a Singaporean company at around Taka 64.52 crore while TCB would also procure some 80 lakh liters of soybean oil from City Edible Oil Company with at around Taka 161.37 crore where per liter soybean oil would cost Taka 129.09.



Community Based Health Care Authority would procure some 27 types of medicines for the countrywide 14,200 community clinics from the Essential Drugs Company Limited at around Taka 250 crore.



Mahbub said on another proposal from the Road Transport and Highways Division, the joint venture of Mir Habib Alam and Mahabub Brothers Private Ltd has been awarded package umber WP-03 at around Taka 129.64 crore under the project for Shariatpur-Janzira-Naodoba (Padma Bridge Approach) road development project.



The CCGP meeting also approved three price variation proposals from the Ministry of Housing and Public Works and one variation proposal from the Bridges Division.

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP on Wednesday approved separate proposals for procuring some 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG, 90,000 tonnes of fertilizer, 80 lakh litres of soybean oil and 12,500 tonnes of sugar.Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal virtually chaired the event.Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division additional secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said the CCGP meeting approved a total of 12 proposals.He said on a proposal of Petrobangla the government would procure some 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from M/S Excelerate Energy LP, United States with Taka 574.65 crore where per MMBtu LNG would cost $13.9.Mahbub said in three separate proposals, Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) would procure some 30,000 tonnes of bagged granular urea fertilizer from KAFCO at a cost of Taka 104.44 crore with per ton fertilizer costing $319.87 against the previous price of $364.BCIC would also procure 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertilizer from Fertiglobe Distribution Ltd, UAE under state-level agreement at a cost of Taka 94.14 crore with per ton costing $319.87 against the previous price of $319.17.BCIC would also procure some 30,000 tonnes of bagged granular urea fertilizer from Muntajat , Qatar under the 17th lot under state-level agreement with around Taka 98.05 crore where per ton fertilizer would cost $300.33 down from the previous per ton price of $319.17.The Cabinet Division additional secretary said following two separate proposals from the Ministry of Commerce, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) would procure some 12,500 tonnes of sugar from a Singaporean company at around Taka 64.52 crore while TCB would also procure some 80 lakh liters of soybean oil from City Edible Oil Company with at around Taka 161.37 crore where per liter soybean oil would cost Taka 129.09.Community Based Health Care Authority would procure some 27 types of medicines for the countrywide 14,200 community clinics from the Essential Drugs Company Limited at around Taka 250 crore.Mahbub said on another proposal from the Road Transport and Highways Division, the joint venture of Mir Habib Alam and Mahabub Brothers Private Ltd has been awarded package umber WP-03 at around Taka 129.64 crore under the project for Shariatpur-Janzira-Naodoba (Padma Bridge Approach) road development project.The CCGP meeting also approved three price variation proposals from the Ministry of Housing and Public Works and one variation proposal from the Bridges Division.