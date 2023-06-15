Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 June, 2023, 2:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BRAC Bank's new Chair reinforces intent making better, bigger bank

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Desk


BRAC Bank's new Chairperson, Meheriar M Hasan, has engaged with the extended leadership team of the bank and vowed to uphold the values and teachings of the bank's founding Chairperson, Sir Fazle Hasan Abed KCMG.

 In his first week in the role, his engagement and words of inspiration enthused the coworkers, who also got direction in the journey led by the new Chairperson of the Board of Directors, says a press release.
In a session to introduce the Chairperson, Meet the Chair, Hasan shared his vision for the bank and emphasized his dedication to supporting an accelerated growth journey that aims to double the bank's business by 2025. He assured the management team of his guidance and policy support to achieve this ambitious growth plan.

Highlighting Sir Fazle as his childhood idol, Hasan reiterated his commitment to maintaining a focus on SME Banking-a banking model pioneered by the bank's founder Chairperson. This model aims to ensure financial inclusion for the "missing middle" segment of the country who have remained unbanked or underbanked in the traditional banking system.

During a people engagement event on June 8, 2023, Chairperson Meheriar M. Hasan and Managing Director and CEO Selim R. F.
 
Hussain shared the bank's long-term goals and addressed coworkers' questions. Hasan strongly emphasized fostering a culture of good governance, transparency, ethics, compliance, and values-based banking, which are deeply ingrained in the bank's DNA.

Expressing gratitude for the Board's confidence in him, Hasan stated, "I am deeply thankful to the Board for their confidence in me to lead the bank into the future. BRAC Bank has already established itself as one of the leading banks and aims to become the best bank in Bangladesh. In line with Sir Fazle Hasan Abed's vision of financial inclusion, the SME sector will always be a key focus for BRAC Bank. I eagerly anticipate the support of the BRAC Bank Board, the Management, and the entire team in fulfilling Sir Fazle's dream of creating the first internationally recognized bank originating from Bangladesh."

Thanking the bank's coworkers for their commitment and willingness to put in the best effort, Hasan reminded the audience: "There is no other bank in Bangladesh like BRAC Bank that has three diverse segments of the business - CMSME, Corporate and Retail which require different approaches to serve the customers. We must meet our customers' expectations and our customers will make us the country's best bank."

Meheriar M. Hasan assumed the role of Chairperson on May 30, 2023, succeeding Dr. Ahsan H. Mansur. Hasan joined the BRAC Bank Board as a Nominated Director in November 2020. With over 35 years of experience driving transformative disruptions and breakthrough innovations in digital banking, Hasan is highly regarded and recognized as an innovator in the field, particularly in the USA.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Power sector fetches $30b foreign investment in last 13 years
FICCI for reducing corporate tax to avoid adverse effect
Smart network construction requires skilled manpower: Mannan
BD announces 10pc tax discount for rooftop gardening
BD signs $191m deal With WB for education, pandemic response
Proposals to buy 33.6 lakh MMBtu LNG, 90,000 tonnes of fertilize, 12,500 tonnes sugar okayed
BRAC Bank's new Chair reinforces intent making better, bigger bank
OPPO at UEFA Champions League Final 2023


Latest News
Youth stabbed dead in N'ganj
Razzaque for creating 200-300 mushroom entrepreneurs in every upazila
Man injured in Narayanganj TV blast dies
BB okays Digital Bank guideline
Electrician died from electrocution in Chandpur
Govt's knees start trembling after US imposes sanctions: Fakhrul
2 killed, 20 injured in Kushtia clash
AL govt set high standard in holding free election: PM
Tk 758crore realised as toll from Padma Bridge in a year
Two jailed for life in arms smuggling case
Most Read News
Expatriate shot dead in Munshiganj
Benefits of donating blood
Some ways of lessening heat wave impacts  
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins
Woman, daughter found dead in Badda house, husband held
US sanctions: China supports Sheikh Hasina's position
RMG worker killed in road accident, highway blocked for 3 hrs
Week-long Mongolian Food Festival begins in Ctg
PM urges global community to invest in social justice for peaceful world
Employment for the youth is a must
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft