Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 June, 2023, 2:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

OPPO at UEFA Champions League Final 2023

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Business Desk

OPPO at UEFA Champions League Final 2023

OPPO at UEFA Champions League Final 2023

OPPO, the official global partner of the UEFA Champions League, brought together audiences worldwide to join the brand in witnessing the birth of a new champion at the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final.  

As part of the celebrations, Shakib Al Hasan, global cricket icon and Brand Ambassador of OPPO Bangladesh joined OPPO in Istanbul to watch the exciting final match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the famous Atat�rk Olympic Stadium.
 
He also visited the exclusive OPPO Hospitality Tent in the Champions Village and the OPPO Booth at the Atat�rk Olympic Stadium, bringing eminent UEFA Champions League experiences to fans during the highly anticipated final, says a press release. 
  
In order to deliver unparalleled experiences, the OPPO Hospitality Tent at the Champions Village brought a highly immersive and engaging experience to selected guests during the competition final.

In the experience area, guests were invited to act out inspiring moments from UEFA Champions League competitions past and present with a variety of props that included a UEFA Champions League trophy replica, jerseys of the two finalist teams, as well as a digital scoreboard inspired by the OPPO Find N2 Flip cover screen. OPPO's leading technological innovation was also on full display across a range of interactive products.

From breath-taking images shot on OPPO smartphones and displayed on OPPO Pad and OPPO Find X6 Pro devices to the impressive Enco X2 wireless earphones and OPPO Watch 3 Pro, guests were given hands-on access to OPPO's latest technologies.

The experiential exhibition also allowed fans to take photos with the legendary Kak�, using OPPO's latest foldable flagship Find N2 Flip and the exceptional camera capabilities of OPPO Find X6 Pro. Adding to the excitement, fans were presented with the jerseys and scarves of the two 2023 UEFA Champions League finalists, Manchester City, and Inter Milan, recording the exciting moments with OPPO smartphones. These photos were printed and given to fans to keep as a memento of the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Shakib Al Hasan, Brand Ambassador, OPPO Bangladesh, said, "Watching the UEFA Champions League final at Atat�rk Olympic Stadium with OPPO was like witnessing a miracle. It reminded me that great things are achieved through hard work and determination, not just by chance. I captured unforgettable moments at the OPPO booth and tent. The incredible display of skill and passion from the teams was truly inspiring. This unmatched experience has motivated me to strive for greatness in my own pursuits."

Through its partnerships with some of the world's most prestigious sporting events, OPPO is delivering on its commitment to bring unique experiences to sports fans across the globe. As the official global partner of the UEFA Champions League, OPPO will continue to capture and celebrate more remarkable moments in this renowned competition as it gets ready for the kick-off of next season's competition this summer.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Power sector fetches $30b foreign investment in last 13 years
FICCI for reducing corporate tax to avoid adverse effect
Smart network construction requires skilled manpower: Mannan
BD announces 10pc tax discount for rooftop gardening
BD signs $191m deal With WB for education, pandemic response
Proposals to buy 33.6 lakh MMBtu LNG, 90,000 tonnes of fertilize, 12,500 tonnes sugar okayed
BRAC Bank's new Chair reinforces intent making better, bigger bank
OPPO at UEFA Champions League Final 2023


Latest News
Youth stabbed dead in N'ganj
Razzaque for creating 200-300 mushroom entrepreneurs in every upazila
Man injured in Narayanganj TV blast dies
BB okays Digital Bank guideline
Electrician died from electrocution in Chandpur
Govt's knees start trembling after US imposes sanctions: Fakhrul
2 killed, 20 injured in Kushtia clash
AL govt set high standard in holding free election: PM
Tk 758crore realised as toll from Padma Bridge in a year
Two jailed for life in arms smuggling case
Most Read News
Expatriate shot dead in Munshiganj
Benefits of donating blood
Some ways of lessening heat wave impacts  
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins
Woman, daughter found dead in Badda house, husband held
US sanctions: China supports Sheikh Hasina's position
RMG worker killed in road accident, highway blocked for 3 hrs
Week-long Mongolian Food Festival begins in Ctg
PM urges global community to invest in social justice for peaceful world
Employment for the youth is a must
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft