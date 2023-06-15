Varinder joins Robi as Chief Information Officer

Video
Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 150
Varinder Paul Singla has recently joined Robi as its Chief Information Officer. He brings with him over 21 years of extensive experience in the Telecommunication sector.

Prior to joining Robi, he has served as Senior Vice President - Head of IT, True Corporation (merged company of dtac (Telenor), and true in Thailand).

Prior to True Corporation, Varinder was appointed as Head of IT at Telenor Myanmar and Head of IT Operating Model at Telenor Group, says a press release.

Apart from his stint with Telenor for 14 years, he has also served in tech giants like IBM, Idea Cellular Limited, Reliance Communication and Bharti Airtel. Having earned his MBA/PGDBA in Marketing, from Symbiosis and B. Tech in Computer Science & Engineering from Punjab Technical University. Varinder amassed invaluable and longstanding experience in the Telecom industry, Leadership and expertise in IT.


