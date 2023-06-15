Video
Biman gets accreditation from IATA

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Desk

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has been awarded with the certificate of registration and accreditation from International Air Transport Association (IATA) for outstanding ground handling services, says a press release.

IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) has been conducted on ground handling operations at Dhaka/HazratShahjalal International Airport and recognized Biman for maintaining high standard in ground handling services as well as the unwavering commitment to ensure safety and security of passengers, aircraft and goods. The IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) is an industry program for the global oversight of ground handling service providers.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is now the only ISAGO registered ground service provider in Bangladesh. Biman has always prioritized safety and quality. This recognition will further strengthen our position in the aviation industry. Shafiul Azim, Managing Director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines said, "This registration and accreditation will provide confidence to our customer airlines, passengers and the regulators on our safety, security and quality measures of ground handling services."
   
Biman has been an IOSA (IATA Operational Safety Audit) registered airline since 2008; now it is an ISAGO registered ground service provider. Biman always looks forward to safety and operational excellence. This achievement is a testament to our efficiency.


