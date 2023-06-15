Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 June, 2023, 2:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ICMAB holds discussion on National Budget 2023-24

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Business Correspondent

ICMAB holds discussion on National Budget 2023-24

ICMAB holds discussion on National Budget 2023-24

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) organized a Discussion on National Budget- 2023-24 at its Ruhul Quddus Auditorium at Nilkhet in the city on Tuesday.

Planning Minister M. A. Mannan MP, attended the event as chief guest.

Ranjan Kumar Bhowmik FCMA, Former Member (Tax), National Board of Revenue (NBR) presented the key on "Income Tax". He presented the paper on the basis of proposed Income Tax Act, 2023 in respect to changes made at Income Tax Law. He showed changes at tax rate, wealth surcharge, rebate, Individual tax matter, corporate tax matter, and the change at Tax Deducted at Source etc in his presentation.

Planning Minister M. A. Mannan in his presentation said good time will come as we have overcome corona worldwide. The global economy will rebound and as other countries are coming out of the critical phase, Bangladesh will also come out of this danger.

We should be optimistic, he said adding that our economy is standing on three pillars: remittance, export, agriculture. He said that already we have significantly developed agriculture and will improve in rest two to focus on investment in rural areas.

He said Bangladesh will overcome this situation with the guidance of the Prime Minister and hard work of all of us.  Dr. Md.

 Musfiqur Rahman FCMA, Professor, Dept. of Accounting & Information Systems, University of Dhaka briefly analyzed national expenditure budget for 2023-24 fiscal year and revenue structure of the budget.

Md. Mashiur Rahaman ACMA, Joint Commissioner (CC), Customs Bond Commissionerate, National Board of Revenue (NBR) presented another paper on "Customs and VAT" in the program.

Dr. Selim Raihan, Professor, Department of Economics, Dhaka University said we should focus on macro-economic stability. For proper management and earning more revenue infrastructure development should be ensured, internal market should be managed prudently and we should focus on reform of critical sides.

Md. Abdur Rahman Khan FCMA, President, ICMAB said ICMAB's Vision is to help Bangladesh become an industrialized nation by promoting and regulating Cost and Management Accounting system to enhance economic competitiveness and quality of life.

He said ICMAB always try to contribute with utmost sincerity and professionalism in all important national issues including the National Budget. This year ICMAB submitted a good number of budget proposals to NBR regarding Income Tax, VAT and Customs issues.

He said many of the proposals of ICMAB have been incorporated in the new Income Tax Act 2023 and in the Finance Act 2023.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Power sector fetches $30b foreign investment in last 13 years
FICCI for reducing corporate tax to avoid adverse effect
Smart network construction requires skilled manpower: Mannan
BD announces 10pc tax discount for rooftop gardening
BD signs $191m deal With WB for education, pandemic response
Proposals to buy 33.6 lakh MMBtu LNG, 90,000 tonnes of fertilize, 12,500 tonnes sugar okayed
BRAC Bank's new Chair reinforces intent making better, bigger bank
OPPO at UEFA Champions League Final 2023


Latest News
Youth stabbed dead in N'ganj
Razzaque for creating 200-300 mushroom entrepreneurs in every upazila
Man injured in Narayanganj TV blast dies
BB okays Digital Bank guideline
Electrician died from electrocution in Chandpur
Govt's knees start trembling after US imposes sanctions: Fakhrul
2 killed, 20 injured in Kushtia clash
AL govt set high standard in holding free election: PM
Tk 758crore realised as toll from Padma Bridge in a year
Two jailed for life in arms smuggling case
Most Read News
Expatriate shot dead in Munshiganj
Benefits of donating blood
Some ways of lessening heat wave impacts  
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins
Woman, daughter found dead in Badda house, husband held
US sanctions: China supports Sheikh Hasina's position
RMG worker killed in road accident, highway blocked for 3 hrs
Week-long Mongolian Food Festival begins in Ctg
PM urges global community to invest in social justice for peaceful world
Employment for the youth is a must
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft