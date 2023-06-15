

ICMAB holds discussion on National Budget 2023-24



Planning Minister M. A. Mannan MP, attended the event as chief guest.



Ranjan Kumar Bhowmik FCMA, Former Member (Tax), National Board of Revenue (NBR) presented the key on "Income Tax". He presented the paper on the basis of proposed Income Tax Act, 2023 in respect to changes made at Income Tax Law. He showed changes at tax rate, wealth surcharge, rebate, Individual tax matter, corporate tax matter, and the change at Tax Deducted at Source etc in his presentation.

Planning Minister M. A. Mannan in his presentation said good time will come as we have overcome corona worldwide. The global economy will rebound and as other countries are coming out of the critical phase, Bangladesh will also come out of this danger.



We should be optimistic, he said adding that our economy is standing on three pillars: remittance, export, agriculture. He said that already we have significantly developed agriculture and will improve in rest two to focus on investment in rural areas.



He said Bangladesh will overcome this situation with the guidance of the Prime Minister and hard work of all of us. Dr. Md.



Musfiqur Rahman FCMA, Professor, Dept. of Accounting & Information Systems, University of Dhaka briefly analyzed national expenditure budget for 2023-24 fiscal year and revenue structure of the budget.



Md. Mashiur Rahaman ACMA, Joint Commissioner (CC), Customs Bond Commissionerate, National Board of Revenue (NBR) presented another paper on "Customs and VAT" in the program.



Dr. Selim Raihan, Professor, Department of Economics, Dhaka University said we should focus on macro-economic stability. For proper management and earning more revenue infrastructure development should be ensured, internal market should be managed prudently and we should focus on reform of critical sides.



Md. Abdur Rahman Khan FCMA, President, ICMAB said ICMAB's Vision is to help Bangladesh become an industrialized nation by promoting and regulating Cost and Management Accounting system to enhance economic competitiveness and quality of life.



He said ICMAB always try to contribute with utmost sincerity and professionalism in all important national issues including the National Budget. This year ICMAB submitted a good number of budget proposals to NBR regarding Income Tax, VAT and Customs issues.



He said many of the proposals of ICMAB have been incorporated in the new Income Tax Act 2023 and in the Finance Act 2023.



The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) organized a Discussion on National Budget- 2023-24 at its Ruhul Quddus Auditorium at Nilkhet in the city on Tuesday.Planning Minister M. A. Mannan MP, attended the event as chief guest.Ranjan Kumar Bhowmik FCMA, Former Member (Tax), National Board of Revenue (NBR) presented the key on "Income Tax". He presented the paper on the basis of proposed Income Tax Act, 2023 in respect to changes made at Income Tax Law. He showed changes at tax rate, wealth surcharge, rebate, Individual tax matter, corporate tax matter, and the change at Tax Deducted at Source etc in his presentation.Planning Minister M. A. Mannan in his presentation said good time will come as we have overcome corona worldwide. The global economy will rebound and as other countries are coming out of the critical phase, Bangladesh will also come out of this danger.We should be optimistic, he said adding that our economy is standing on three pillars: remittance, export, agriculture. He said that already we have significantly developed agriculture and will improve in rest two to focus on investment in rural areas.He said Bangladesh will overcome this situation with the guidance of the Prime Minister and hard work of all of us. Dr. Md.Musfiqur Rahman FCMA, Professor, Dept. of Accounting & Information Systems, University of Dhaka briefly analyzed national expenditure budget for 2023-24 fiscal year and revenue structure of the budget.Md. Mashiur Rahaman ACMA, Joint Commissioner (CC), Customs Bond Commissionerate, National Board of Revenue (NBR) presented another paper on "Customs and VAT" in the program.Dr. Selim Raihan, Professor, Department of Economics, Dhaka University said we should focus on macro-economic stability. For proper management and earning more revenue infrastructure development should be ensured, internal market should be managed prudently and we should focus on reform of critical sides.Md. Abdur Rahman Khan FCMA, President, ICMAB said ICMAB's Vision is to help Bangladesh become an industrialized nation by promoting and regulating Cost and Management Accounting system to enhance economic competitiveness and quality of life.He said ICMAB always try to contribute with utmost sincerity and professionalism in all important national issues including the National Budget. This year ICMAB submitted a good number of budget proposals to NBR regarding Income Tax, VAT and Customs issues.He said many of the proposals of ICMAB have been incorporated in the new Income Tax Act 2023 and in the Finance Act 2023.