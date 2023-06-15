

National Life settles claim worth Tk 45.42cr in Ctg



Marking the success a cheque hand over and business development conference was held at the GEC Convention Center in the Port City of Chittagong on Monday, says a press release.



Presided over by Md. Kazim Uddin, the CEO of NLI the Conference was graced by Engr. Ali Ahmed, Director of Company, while Md Shahidul Islam Chowdhury and Dr. Shamim Khan, Director of the Company were Special Guests in the function.

The event was addressed, among others, by Md. Khasru Chowdhury, AMD, Md. Abul Kashem, AMD, Md. Enamul Hoque, SEVP, G.M. Helal Uddin, Central Coordinator of Taqafuland Mahbub Nuruzzaman, Head of the Training Division. Nearly one thousand Development Officers of the Company from across the greater Chittagong area attended the function.



