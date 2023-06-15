|
Realme adds one more smartphone to its C-series
|
Bringing in another member into the family of Champion C-Series devices, youth-favorite brand realme is back with its latest smartphone C30s.
Introduced earlier on Tuesday, the only smartphone with the fastest side-fingerprint sensor in-segment features a massive battery packed in an ultra-slim, ultra-light body.
This new realme C30s is available in 3GB/64GB variant and can be purchased at BDT 12,999 only, says a press release.
One of the key highlights of realme C30s is its side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device can unlock the smartphone in a mere 0.58 sec and is well-equipped to secure all private information; ensuring an enhanced safety unlock method. In addition, the fingerprint recognition algorithm on realme C30s is more powerful, ensuring 99 per cent unlock accuracy rate.