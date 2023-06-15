Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 June, 2023, 2:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Realme adds one more smartphone to its C-series

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Desk

Bringing in another member into the family of Champion C-Series devices, youth-favorite brand realme is back with its latest smartphone C30s.

Introduced earlier on Tuesday, the only smartphone with the fastest side-fingerprint sensor in-segment features a massive battery packed in an ultra-slim, ultra-light body.

This new realme C30s is available in 3GB/64GB variant and can be purchased at BDT 12,999 only, says a press release.

One of the key highlights of realme C30s is its side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device can unlock the smartphone in a mere 0.58 sec and is well-equipped to secure all private information; ensuring an enhanced safety unlock method. In addition, the fingerprint recognition algorithm on realme C30s is more powerful, ensuring 99 per cent unlock accuracy rate.

Moreover, this incredible realme C30s features a micro-texture anti-slip design available in two colors of Stripe Black and Stripe Blue. It weighs a mere 182g and sports an ultra-sleek 8.5mm body, giving it a comfortable and solid in-hand feel. The smartphone also comes with a 6.5inch full-screen LCD display, providing an immersive viewing experience to the users. The screen-to-body ratio on realme C30s is 88.7%, with its brightness peaking at 400 nits. Powered by Octa-core processor, realme C30s provides its users with an extremely smooth operating experience.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Power sector fetches $30b foreign investment in last 13 years
FICCI for reducing corporate tax to avoid adverse effect
Smart network construction requires skilled manpower: Mannan
BD announces 10pc tax discount for rooftop gardening
BD signs $191m deal With WB for education, pandemic response
Proposals to buy 33.6 lakh MMBtu LNG, 90,000 tonnes of fertilize, 12,500 tonnes sugar okayed
BRAC Bank's new Chair reinforces intent making better, bigger bank
OPPO at UEFA Champions League Final 2023


Latest News
Youth stabbed dead in N'ganj
Razzaque for creating 200-300 mushroom entrepreneurs in every upazila
Man injured in Narayanganj TV blast dies
BB okays Digital Bank guideline
Electrician died from electrocution in Chandpur
Govt's knees start trembling after US imposes sanctions: Fakhrul
2 killed, 20 injured in Kushtia clash
AL govt set high standard in holding free election: PM
Tk 758crore realised as toll from Padma Bridge in a year
Two jailed for life in arms smuggling case
Most Read News
Expatriate shot dead in Munshiganj
Benefits of donating blood
Some ways of lessening heat wave impacts  
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins
Woman, daughter found dead in Badda house, husband held
US sanctions: China supports Sheikh Hasina's position
RMG worker killed in road accident, highway blocked for 3 hrs
Week-long Mongolian Food Festival begins in Ctg
PM urges global community to invest in social justice for peaceful world
Employment for the youth is a must
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft