Realme adds one more smartphone to its C-series







Introduced earlier on Tuesday, the only smartphone with the fastest side-fingerprint sensor in-segment features a massive battery packed in an ultra-slim, ultra-light body.



This new realme C30s is available in 3GB/64GB variant and can be purchased at BDT 12,999 only, says a press release.

One of the key highlights of realme C30s is its side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device can unlock the smartphone in a mere 0.58 sec and is well-equipped to secure all private information; ensuring an enhanced safety unlock method. In addition, the fingerprint recognition algorithm on realme C30s is more powerful, ensuring 99 per cent unlock accuracy rate.



Moreover, this incredible realme C30s features a micro-texture anti-slip design available in two colors of Stripe Black and Stripe Blue. It weighs a mere 182g and sports an ultra-sleek 8.5mm body, giving it a comfortable and solid in-hand feel. The smartphone also comes with a 6.5inch full-screen LCD display, providing an immersive viewing experience to the users. The screen-to-body ratio on realme C30s is 88.7%, with its brightness peaking at 400 nits. Powered by Octa-core processor, realme C30s provides its users with an extremely smooth operating experience.



