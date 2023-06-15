Energypac joins JAC to lead Mobility Revolution







Currently the Light Commercial Vehicle market in Bangladesh is very potential where JAC holds a significant level of market share. The industry demands a greater tautological revolution and collaboration with JAC motors would be a great example to furnish the automobile industry, says a press release.



Recently representative from Energypac accustomed to green manufacturing and intelligent manufacturing process during their short visit at the Chinese automaker giant JAC factory in China.

JAC Motors Xingang factory situated on the banks of the Paihe River is a worldwide model of intelligent and green manufacturing processes covering a combined area of 123,000 sq. m. which employs the latest advanced craft, energy saving and environmental protection protocols.



The plant is equipped with two fully-automated press lines plus 38 other production lines completing various other tasks, 12 stamping robots, and a state-of-the-art fire detection and alarm system. It also has an automated cleaning, oiling, and transportation system to ensure the highest quality of manufacturing. The technologies used in the factory are designed to improve efficiency, quality and safety. The wireless communication system in the plant allows for real-time data collection and analysis, which helps to identify and resolve problems quickly.



Energypac started partnership with JAC motors as the only sole distributor in Bangladesh back in 2006 and started assembling light commercial and double cabin pickups in 2014 at their state-of-the-art Energypac industrial park located in Gazipur. In continuation of the development, Energypac aims to bring JAC Motor's most advanced technologies and the latest and most innovative products in the automotive industry to the Bangladeshi market. Their recent visit to this most advanced manufacturing factory was part of this effort. The team from Energypac was impressed with the level of sophistication and innovation that JAC has been dynamically bringing together and meticulously integrating at the manufacturing capacity. They were able to observe first-hand the advanced manufacturing techniques, which have allowed them to produce high-quality vehicles that meet the demands of the global market.



Commenting on the visit, S M Jashim Uddin, CBO of Energypac's Motor Vehicle Division, said, "Our recent visit to JAC Motor's manufacturing factory was an eye-opener. We were impressed with the level of technology and innovation that they have adopted in line with the global automotive industry dynamics. We are excited about the possibility of bringing these advancements to Bangladesh. We believe that our partnership with JAC will be a game-changer for the promising automobile industry in our country."



