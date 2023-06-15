Video
Contractors' to get bill online from now

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Correspondent

The use of iBAS++ has been started for payment of contractors' bills under the National e-Government Procurement (e-GP) system.

As a result, the contractors will now get their bills through online without any delay, said a press release.

For the first time on Tuesday, contractors' bills were successfully disbursed through the iBAS++ method using the e-CMS module of the e-GP system. The stakeholders feel that e-GP system of Bangladesh has achieved a new milestone by paying bills through online.

Online bill payment was made possible by the joint efforts of CPTU, iBAS++ Team, Dohatec e-GP EOM Team, Executive Engineer of RHD Noakhali and the contractors. The system was launched under the supervision of Mohammed Shoheler Rahman Chowdhury, Director General of the Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU).

Regarding the issue, Mohammed Shoheler Rahman Chowdhury said, "e-GP has achieved a new milestone by introducing online payment system of contractors' bills. This system will reduce the delay in bill payment and make the process more transparent."

A K M Shamsuddoha, President of Dohatech, a software manufacturer, said, "We are very much excited that there will be no more delays in case payment of contractors' bills. Quick payment of bills will increase the liquidity of the contractors which will speed up the implementation of the projects."

He hoped that it will have a positive impact on the economy. He feels that Bangladesh has gone a long way in transforming itself into a truly smart country by introducing online bill payment system for the contractors.

It should be noted that iBAS++ is basically an integrated budget and accounting system of the Government of Bangladesh, through which various financial activities of the government including payment of salaries to civil service are completed.



