ICB holds Integrity Award programme

Integrity Award (Fiscal Year: 2021-2022) programme was organized at the Head Office of Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) recently, says a press release.Chairman of the Board of Directors of ICB Prof. Dr. Md. Kismatul Ahsan awarded the certificate, crest and cheque among the selected employees.Md Abul Hossain, Managing Director of ICB presided over the programme. Abu Taher Mohammad Ahmedur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director, the Chief Executive Officers of the three subsidiaries of ICB, General Managers among others were present at the programme.